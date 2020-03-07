Yep

Posted on 9:20 am, March 7, 2020 by currencylad

America Isn’t Sexist – Female Democratic Candidates Are Just Awful People.

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3345794, posted on March 7, 2020 at 9:47 am

    All female politicians (with the odd notable exception) are just awful people.

  2. jupes
    #3345797, posted on March 7, 2020 at 9:55 am

    This also applied to the Australian Democrats. Remember those Turkeys?

  3. C. Paul Barreira
    #3345798, posted on March 7, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Tulsi Gabbard is not simply an “awful” person. She has her faults, what political has not, but I doubt she even endorses, let alone with vigour, the Democrats’ line on child sacrifice—unlike, apparently, the majority of LINOs in Oz.

  4. Tom
    #3345807, posted on March 7, 2020 at 10:05 am

    From the link:

    If they keep running thoroughly unlikable women like Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren who are destined to fail because they are generally awful people, they can keep sexism and misogyny front and center, even though it’s all b.s.

    So how come so much of the US media abandoned dispassionate analysis like this and instead decided to start criticising democracy and voters?

    The only logical conclusion is that much of the US media would be more at home in Cuba or Venezuela or China, where democratic elections aren’t allowed.

  5. Dasher
    #3345819, posted on March 7, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Great article..I read it twice..of course he didn’t mention that Warren committed the mortal sin of trying to pass herself off as an indigenous person for decades to improve her career. She also lies freely about other things for example that she was sacked from her job for being pregnant..not true. I never fail to wonder why these women can’t see how pathetic this looks …Gillard,Bishop et al all the same. Of course one is tired of pointing out the complete contrast of political warriors such as: Thatcher,Merkel (not a fan tho) Mier etc…these are the women that should admired.

  6. Robbo
    #3345821, posted on March 7, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Hillary Clinton, just like her husband, is a crook and a liar and should be in jail. Warren is a liar and a hopelessly incompetent individual who should never have been catapulted into public office. If those two, along with that frightful Orcasio what’s her name are the best that the Democrats can serve up as candidates then God help America.

  7. jupes
    #3345835, posted on March 7, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Reposted from the open thread:

    Interesting contrast:

    Breitbart: The 3 Self-Inflicted Wounds that Doomed Elizabeth Warren’s Presidential Run

    ABC: Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has failed. Three things that went wrong.

    An excellent example of how clueless the ABC are. Check this out:

    And it makes you wonder: if Mrs Warren can’t find enough support, who can?

    She has sterling academic credentials, she is approachable, she has become famous for having a plan to address any issue that an American president could face.

    Lol. They’re talking about Pocahontas.

  8. miltonf
    #3345837, posted on March 7, 2020 at 10:22 am

    So how come so much of the US media abandoned dispassionate analysis like this and instead decided to start criticising democracy and voters?

    The Demoratic Party of the political branch of the US MSM. They hate the voters which is why they want them replaced.

  9. miltonf
    #3345838, posted on March 7, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Tulsi Gaddard was very brave for calling Cruella De Ville ‘the queen of warmongers’.

