America Isn’t Sexist – Female Democratic Candidates Are Just Awful People.
He who disdains the fall in infant mortality and the gradual disappearance of famines and plagues may cast the first stone upon the materialism of the economists.— Ludwig von Mises
All female politicians (with the odd notable exception) are just awful people.
This also applied to the Australian Democrats. Remember those Turkeys?
Tulsi Gabbard is not simply an “awful” person. She has her faults, what political has not, but I doubt she even endorses, let alone with vigour, the Democrats’ line on child sacrifice—unlike, apparently, the majority of LINOs in Oz.
From the link:
So how come so much of the US media abandoned dispassionate analysis like this and instead decided to start criticising democracy and voters?
The only logical conclusion is that much of the US media would be more at home in Cuba or Venezuela or China, where democratic elections aren’t allowed.
Great article..I read it twice..of course he didn’t mention that Warren committed the mortal sin of trying to pass herself off as an indigenous person for decades to improve her career. She also lies freely about other things for example that she was sacked from her job for being pregnant..not true. I never fail to wonder why these women can’t see how pathetic this looks …Gillard,Bishop et al all the same. Of course one is tired of pointing out the complete contrast of political warriors such as: Thatcher,Merkel (not a fan tho) Mier etc…these are the women that should admired.
Hillary Clinton, just like her husband, is a crook and a liar and should be in jail. Warren is a liar and a hopelessly incompetent individual who should never have been catapulted into public office. If those two, along with that frightful Orcasio what’s her name are the best that the Democrats can serve up as candidates then God help America.
Reposted from the open thread:
Interesting contrast:
Breitbart: The 3 Self-Inflicted Wounds that Doomed Elizabeth Warren’s Presidential Run
ABC: Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has failed. Three things that went wrong.
An excellent example of how clueless the ABC are. Check this out:
Lol. They’re talking about Pocahontas.
So how come so much of the US media abandoned dispassionate analysis like this and instead decided to start criticising democracy and voters?
The Demoratic Party of the political branch of the US MSM. They hate the voters which is why they want them replaced.
Tulsi Gaddard was very brave for calling Cruella De Ville ‘the queen of warmongers’.