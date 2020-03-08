The most stupid thing TAFKAS has heard thus far

On the Insiders this morning, Shane Wright senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, said:

people have compared the toilet paper run to a bank run.

Ok. Wright does write for the Age and the SMH but what an idiot. If he is deflecting his idiocy by saying “some people”, to repeat such nonsense is just as bad. and the primary claim.

Where can one start. Yes. Perhaps if SMH/Age readers get their way, money will be printed as fast as toilet paper is produced. Yes. The value of money under a Wright style of government may be devalued sufficiently that ones butt can be wiped with it. But for goodness sake. What a MORON. What a FOOL.

And no-one pulled him up on this.

With economic insights like that, Write should be working for the ABC or perhaps deputising for Richard Denniss at the Australia Institute.

Alberici award nominee.