The most stupid thing TAFKAS has heard thus far

On the Insiders this morning, Shane Wright senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, said:
people have compared the toilet paper run to a bank run.
Ok. Wright does write for the Age and the SMH but what an idiot. If he is deflecting his idiocy by saying “some people”, to repeat such nonsense is just as bad. and the primary claim.
Where can one start. Yes. Perhaps if SMH/Age readers get their way, money will be printed as fast as toilet paper is produced. Yes. The value of money under a Wright style of government may be devalued sufficiently that ones butt can be wiped with it. But for goodness sake. What a MORON. What a FOOL.
And no-one pulled him up on this.
With economic insights like that, Write should be working for the ABC or perhaps deputising for Richard Denniss at the Australia Institute.
Alberici award nominee.
Don’t put money down the toilet.
It’s not good for the plumbing.
Use The Age and the SMH as toilet paper.
It’s about all they are fit for.
There is no resemblance between todays plastic money and toilet paper . There have been times in history where money could serve the same usefull purpose as toilet paper like the Zimbanwe 250 billion dollar notes .Germanys Wiemar Republic where you took the mony to the shops in a wheelbarrow and brought the groceries home in your purse.
Mugabe gave them Free Dom and the 500 trillion dollar note .
Did anyone on the panel suggest the government should guarantee toilet paper?