What are they going to do about Boris?

This post was described as a scorcher and it is on the money. The point is that the looming catastrophe of RE policy in the UK is going to sandbag the median voters and especially the poorer ones. So they will all go back to Labor as soon as they can.

People did not vote to “take back control” only to hand that control over to a new generation of fanatical and autocratic elites. If Mr Johnson wishes to win again, he has no option but to U-turn.

The Battle for Brexit was waged between rival elites and it didn’t have much hanging on it for the median voter. They went the “correct” way for good and bad reasons with a handy margin but keeping warm and balancing the household budget is something else. Power prices and all the other Green nonsense hits people where they live – and where they might want to drive.

Conservative governments up to now have managed to get a small degree of credibility with energy policies that are less bad than the alternative. Not that it is a really great campaign slogan “Our policy is not as bad as theirs!” But what happens when they sacrifice that advantage? The UK will demonstrate.

