Preliminary thoughts for a piece in The Mosman Daily that appears on my doorstep every week. The trigger is a major piece on our local member in the current edition that occupies three pages. The main feature normally gets a page and a half. The paper must be keen on the idea because it is on the front cover and the headline over the story occupies half a page.

ZALI’S CLIMATE CHANGE PASSION

The lawyer, mother, athlete and politician is determined to establish change.

This could be regarded as a joke except for the possibility that there will be a debate in the House supported by the cross benchers and the ALP to mandate zero emissions. Can the progressive liberals in the House be trusted not to cross the floor?

The story contains several of the delusions that are circulating. “The bushfires have made climate change very real and very now”, she says “It’s validated my position that we need to work on more sensible plans and better actions.”

“If one thing came out of this summer it’s that we do have an environmental threat that puts our way of life, our environment and our native wildlife at risk” she says impractically we don’t want this to keep repeating itself or get worse. If you can’t capture that moment what are you waiting for?”

“We had warning of the risks and failed to take appropriate action to mitigate those risks,” she says. “The whole point of climate change policy is to keep us safe in the future- not from an enemy but from our own impact”

She has a plan to put forward a private member’s climate change bill next month that mandates the zero emissions target by 2050 and a commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degree. She hopes the bill will end the “climate wars” and she’s calling on voters to pressure their MPs to vote on the bill according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

“You have a minority of voices within the coalition party who are absolutely prepared to wreck the joint and hold everyone for ransom. They should not have that power.”

It remains to be seen whether a significant reply will be printed, the letters are normally well under 300 words so I will do a short one and another running to 700 in case they allow some informed opinion. It could run as an op ed somewhere else.

Not sure at this stage what to write in 300 words. The main points for a longer piece:

Misreading the fires, not so big compared with others in the past, just in heavily populated areas close enough to Canberra and Sydney for the smoke to blow into town.

Misreading the cause of the damage – no management of the state forests and Green restrictions on preventive measures by private landowners.

Serious scientists acknowledge the lack of connection between climate change and the fires.

Absurd views on the scale and timeframe for warming – say 70 to 100 years to double the CO2 level from 1850, and what is the problem with a couple of degrees at the end of it?

Unrealistic expectations for carbon mitigation strategies – the German experience.

Unrealistic expectations for reducing the use of hydrocarbon fuels – see IAE projections to 2040 and 2050.

The choke point problem – no way to keep the lights on without 100% capacity from conventional supplies. Until the storage problem is solved – refer to scientific and engineering advice on the limits of batteries.

Not to mention the cost.

Cost?

I said not to mention that.