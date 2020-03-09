Consider this

If Bill Clinton entered the Democratic race for President today, he would be the youngest remaining candidate at a spiritedly 73 years of age. Joe Biden is 77 and Bernie Sanders is 78.
The Democratic party is clearly ageist. They discriminate against anyone younger that 70, which is clearly why Elizabeth Warren (aged 70) didn’t get the votes.
Not in Elizabeth Warren’s DNA?
Even Jeffrey Epstein would vote for Bill.
The dumbocrats also discriminate against fake Indians.
The Democrats are also against American Indians and African Americans … nothing unusual here, move on!
Jeffrey Epstien will probably vote decromat The dems are good atresurection of long dead voters . Many thousands voted for Hilarity even the desceased illegals ,just because you are not a citizen doesnt deprive you of the RIGHT to vpte decromat.