Consider this

Posted on 11:38 am, March 9, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

If Bill Clinton entered the Democratic race for President today, he would be the youngest remaining candidate at a spiritedly 73 years of age.  Joe Biden is 77 and Bernie Sanders is 78.

The Democratic party is clearly ageist.  They discriminate against anyone younger that 70, which is clearly why Elizabeth Warren (aged 70) didn’t get the votes.

  1. stackja
    #3348850, posted on March 9, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Not in Elizabeth Warren’s DNA?

  2. Chris M
    #3348895, posted on March 9, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Even Jeffrey Epstein would vote for Bill.

  3. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3348940, posted on March 9, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    clearly why Elizabeth Warren (aged 70) didn’t get the votes

    The dumbocrats also discriminate against fake Indians.

  4. The BigBlueCat
    #3348949, posted on March 9, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    The Democrats are also against American Indians and African Americans … nothing unusual here, move on!

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3348977, posted on March 9, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Jeffrey Epstien will probably vote decromat The dems are good atresurection of long dead voters . Many thousands voted for Hilarity even the desceased illegals ,just because you are not a citizen doesnt deprive you of the RIGHT to vpte decromat.

