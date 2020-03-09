Last train to Keynesville

One morning, two economists, Paul Robin and John Maynard, were out for their daily walk when they came across a recent canine dropping.

The economists paused when John Maynard turned to Paul Robin and offered him $50,000 to taste the droppings. Paul Robin considered the risks, rewards, cost and benefits and decided that he would do it. So he tasted the droppings, money was exchanged and they keep walking.

Some 100 meters further down the road, the economists encountered another canine dropping. This time, Paul Robin offered John Maynard $50,000 to taste the droppings. John Maynard considered the risks, rewards, cost and benefits and decided that he would do it. So he tasted the droppings, money was exchanged and they keep walking.

As they walked further, the economists paused. John Maynard turned to Paul Robin and said – Paul, we have both just eaten dog sh**t, but neither of us is any better off. To which Paul Robin briskly replied, perhaps, but the economy has just grown by $100,000.