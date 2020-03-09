Q&A Forum: March 9, 2020

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Q&A Forum: March 9, 2020

  2. Vic in Prossy
    #3349649, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Welcome back, Carpe.
    May I have 17, please?

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349653, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    The panel

    Tanya Plibersek – Junkies Missus, HARPY HARPY

    Adrian Piccoli – Lightweight

    Eddie Woo – Moderately interesting

    John Collier – meh

    Vy Tran – kiddult

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3349654, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    22, if you please, Carpe.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349656, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Konbanwa Vis

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349658, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17
    ZK2A 22

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349665, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    So this will be the dumbed down Covid hour

    The youngest Jugulette is in Gwangju, they aren’t that fussed about the whole thing

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349666, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17
    ZK2A 22
    Mark A 32

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349669, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17
    ZK2A 22
    Mark A 32
    Cheryl 15

  12. Thefrollickingmole
    #3349673, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    A lazy 23

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349677, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17
    ZK2A 22
    Mark A 32
    Cheryl 15
    The FrollickingMole 23

  14. cohenite
    #3349684, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    I’m going with 73 on account it’s how old Trump is.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349686, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17
    ZK2A 22
    Mark A 32
    Cheryl 15
    The FrollickingMole 23
    Cohenite 73

  18. Chris
    #3349700, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    COR look at that. I’ve seen better heads on chooks.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349702, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    these people are really dull

    Not run of the mill boring, really dull

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349704, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    complaining teacher time

    Sod off swampy

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349705, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Mr personality telling you how great Oz schools are

    Doesn’t explain the lousy end product

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349708, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    The junkies missus jumps in, jesus what a lightweight

  23. Beertruk
    #3349713, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    these people are really dull

    Not run of the mill boring, really dull

    As my old agriculture teacher Mr Hume would say after asking a question in class to which we all should have known the answer to, but didn’t, he would quote ‘Their eyes were dull, their heads were flat, they had no brains at all’ from The Man From Iron Bark.

    Can I have 25 please Carpe?

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349717, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 17
    ZK2A 22
    Mark A 32
    Cheryl 15
    The FrollickingMole 23
    Cohenite 73
    Beertruk 25

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349720, posted on March 9, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Beta male bangs on about sexism and misogyny in schools, kiddult jumps in about the “crimes” they commit.

    You have to be shitting me

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349738, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Jesus how boring can theses peanuts get

  27. Beertruk
    #3349748, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    All I hear is ‘blah blah blah.’

    Respect is earnt before it is given.

  29. Beertruk
    #3349754, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Just go back to reading, writing and arithmetic.

    Forget the ideology.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349755, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    the junkies missus shows her true skill as a mental pygmy

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #3349760, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    now the toddlers get a comment

    OMG – her school doesn’t have aircon, cry me a river

  32. egg_
    #3349765, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    High Skool kids running the world!

  33. egg_
    #3349767, posted on March 9, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Klimate Change is a waste of Education, kid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.