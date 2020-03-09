Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Q&A Forum: March 9, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Good evening troops
Bidding is open
Welcome back, Carpe.
May I have 17, please?
The panel
Tanya Plibersek – Junkies Missus, HARPY HARPY
Adrian Piccoli – Lightweight
Eddie Woo – Moderately interesting
John Collier – meh
Vy Tran – kiddult
22, if you please, Carpe.
Konbanwa Vis
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
ZK2A 22
32 thanks Carpe
So this will be the dumbed down Covid hour
The youngest Jugulette is in Gwangju, they aren’t that fussed about the whole thing
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
ZK2A 22
Mark A 32
15 thankyou.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
ZK2A 22
Mark A 32
Cheryl 15
A lazy 23
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
ZK2A 22
Mark A 32
Cheryl 15
The FrollickingMole 23
I’m going with 73 on account it’s how old Trump is.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
ZK2A 22
Mark A 32
Cheryl 15
The FrollickingMole 23
Cohenite 73
And it begins
Don’t like the new format much
COR look at that. I’ve seen better heads on chooks.
these people are really dull
Not run of the mill boring, really dull
complaining teacher time
Sod off swampy
Mr personality telling you how great Oz schools are
Doesn’t explain the lousy end product
The junkies missus jumps in, jesus what a lightweight
these people are really dull
Not run of the mill boring, really dull
As my old agriculture teacher Mr Hume would say after asking a question in class to which we all should have known the answer to, but didn’t, he would quote ‘Their eyes were dull, their heads were flat, they had no brains at all’ from The Man From Iron Bark.
Can I have 25 please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 17
ZK2A 22
Mark A 32
Cheryl 15
The FrollickingMole 23
Cohenite 73
Beertruk 25
Beta male bangs on about sexism and misogyny in schools, kiddult jumps in about the “crimes” they commit.
You have to be shitting me
Jesus how boring can theses peanuts get
All I hear is ‘blah blah blah.’
Respect is earnt before it is given.
#snoozefest
Just go back to reading, writing and arithmetic.
Forget the ideology.
the junkies missus shows her true skill as a mental pygmy
now the toddlers get a comment
OMG – her school doesn’t have aircon, cry me a river
High Skool kids running the world!
Klimate Change is a waste of Education, kid.