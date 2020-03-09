See and hear Stephen Hicks in Melbourne this week! And Gloria Alvarez!!

THURSDAY 12

HOW POLITICAL CORRECTNESS IS SHAPING YOUR WORLD

Discount code for Cats catallaxy

Stephen is a libertarian philosopher and economist with special interests in the culture wars, postmodernism and entreprenership.

He will explore the ideological roots of Cultural Marxism and political correctness, the rise of oppressed groups, the dilution of truth and meaning.

HIS SITE – SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

AND ON THE 16TH GLORIA ALVAREZ

This is animated. See and heart the first clip “fighting socialism in South America!” SENSATIONAL!

LIBERTARIAN JUSTICE WARRIORS vs SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS

30% DISCOUNT FOR CATS!

Hit this link for more information and tickets to the March 16 dialogue with Hicks and and Gloria Alvarez. The discount code is catallaxy30

Join world-renowned philosopher Dr. Stephen Hicks (Canadian-American) and the amazing Gloria Alvarez (all the way from Guatemala) for an evening keynote and dialogue event as they navigate anti-liberalism in the two Americas, North and South, why the cult – or strong following of Che Guevara? Are the postmodern leftists “neo-Marxist”? Is the alt-right a bigger worry than the left? Capitalism’s economic successes are so obvious, so why do so many hate it?

From the philosophy that lead to the catastrophes of the 20th Century, the manipulation of that philosophy to maintain the ideals of socialism, from Gloria’s personal account of seeing empty supermarket shelves in Venezuela while being followed by the secret police, to the growing popularity of socialism in the Americas, this will be a unique chance to understand the root causes of postmodernism, why we have ideologies taking charge today, how we got here and what can be done moving forward.

Gloria looks good but I hope she speaks English!