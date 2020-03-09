Skin in the game – expenses theft

In the weekend Oz, Katrina Grace Kelly wrote:

The federal government is working on a legislative remedy (for wage theft), but this must provide a comprehensive fix, one that is targeted and appropriate (but not showy) in its punishment of offenders. Importantly, before it goes about upping penalties, sending wrongdoers to prison, and shaming them in other ways, the government must first take responsibility for its own failings and correct key design flaws in the system that make compliance impossible.

Attorney General and Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has also said:

Employers who underpay workers could be forced to name and shame themselves with public signs admitting their wage theft as part of industrial relations reforms Attorney-General Christian Porter is considering. Businesses which fail to prevent wage underpayment could also be banned from hiring migrant workers for a period of time, and company directors disqualified from holding office.

Also:

The minister (Porter) said his wage theft bill would include “significant jail terms and fines” and further changes being consulted on were to “help deter other types of wage underpayments and non-compliance that do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct”

Ok. So basically those who make honest errors within a complex system should be treated the same as those who deliberately seek to take advantage of people. Fine.

Can the same principles also be applied to the abuses/misuse of Parliamentarian expense?

Can those members who, for whatever reason honest or otherwise, who claim expenses they are not eligible for also be subject to:

sending wrongdoers to prison, and shaming them in other ways

significant jail terms and fines

disqualified from holding office.

After all, it is important to deter other types of expense mis-claims and non-compliance that do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct.