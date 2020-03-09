Stimulus Proposal

In a gesture of political bipartisanship and goodwill, former Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have jointly offered the Morrison government a number of policy ideas gleaned from their years of political and policy success.

These policy ideas are based on the lessons they learned as Prime Minister and Opposition Leader at the height of the global financial crisis. Ken Henry, who was Treasury Secretary at the time also, has offered his support and intellectual imprompateur.

Every Australian citizen living in Australia or overseas and the estate of anyone who has died in the last 24 months should be posted $900 of toilet paper, ideally pink coloured.

Where physically permissible and until used, these $900 bats of pink toilet paper should be stored in home roof cavities so as to act as insulation thus reducing household green house gas emissions.

State governments should add high potency laxatives to the water supply to enable all residents to go early, go hard, go household toilet.

All Commonwealth government policy proposals, cabinet papers and project business cases worth more than $1 billion should be written on the back of toilet paper.

All Australian schools should be granted funds to remove existing bathrooms and toilets and to build new ones under a new Australian Building the Lavatory Revolution (ABLAR) program; such new bathrooms obviously being gender non-specific.

A new toilet paper trading scheme should be established to commence from 2025, but in the mean time, a toilet paper tax of $2 per roll be implemented to fund the new Commonwealth Department of Bovine Feces.

Messrs Rudd, Turnbull and Henry are confident that the implementation of the above policies will add as much to the national welfare as was added under their respective tenures.