WA Labor spends millions to ‘prove’ privatisation doesn’t work



The changes to the multi-billion-dollar deal with private provider Serco will see cleaning, catering, orderly and domestic assistant services brought back into the public sector over an 18-month transition…

The revised FSH deal will come at a significant cost, with a one-off transition bill of $12.9 million and ongoing costs of $8 million per year over the next decade.

But Health Minister Roger Cook said the Government was meeting its pre-election commitment to bring privatised services back into public hands where possible.

“We have been able to do this in an affordable way and one that ensures there will be a safe and smooth transition,” he said …

Mr Cook said the deal would benefit patients as well as staff …

United Workers Union secretary Carolyn Smith said the deal was evidence privatisation did not work.