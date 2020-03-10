Not that one should be surprised.

TAFKAS was just watching the replay of last night’s episode of Paul Murray Live.

As is his normal play, Murray kept going on about each way Albo, each way Albo. Laughs were had. Hypocrisies were highlighted. It was so funny.

But perhaps someone should offer a mirror to Murray and his interlocutors.

They spent the first 30 minutes of the show rattling on about the perils of government interventions in the electricity market and some government investment in an electric car company.

The next 30 minutes was spent advocating for increased regulation of petrol companies and credit card companies.

Inconsistency? No. Hypocrisy? How could it be.

Well each way Murray. Is it more or less regulation you like? Or is it just less government where you don’t like it and more where you do?

To the extent that Graham Richardson can be consistent, he was consistent in his preference for regulating things he does not like and deregulating things he does. But he is a lifetime member of the Labor Party and such should be expected.

Richardson, unlike Murray and Rowan Dean, does not claim to have some sort of conservative or small L libertarian credentials.

Pick your side each way Murray and each way Rowan. Or otherwise wave a different flag.