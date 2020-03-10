This is a tweet earlier today from Stephen Koukoulas
It should petrify Australian’s that Koukoulas was an economics advisor to an Australian Prime Minister. It should not surprise Australian’s that the Prime Minister Koukoulas advised was Julian Gillard – who apparently needed advice independent of her Treasurer, Wayne Swan.
Who pays this man for his economic “advice” nowadays god only knows. Hopefully it is not we the tax payers.
His web site should not be called The Kouk but rather the Kook.
Repeat after us Kook – production creates demand not $900 cheques, not expiring currency, not helicopter money.
Moron.
Kouk once said in 2013 we do not have enough government debt arguing with Judith Sloan.
https://www.abc.net.au/lateline/stephen-koukoulas-and-judith-sloan-debate-the/4669398
KOUK.
The problem with the Australian level of gross debt now and this is the Basel three requirements for looking after banks in the post GFC world is we don’t have enough debt. Australia is one of two countries, the other one being Singapore, that got special dispensation because they don’t have enough debt to look after the banks and the RBA is guaranteeing the bank deposits. So we’ve got gross debt that’s ridiculously low. The question is what do we do with the bonds that we issue that we don’t need. We should be moving the discussion to the future fund, the sovereign wealth fund and things like that.
EMMA ALBERICI: Judith Sloan, I’ll pick up on something…
JUDITH SLOAN: That’s all rubbish by the way, I mean honestly Stephen c’mon, you know.
EMMA ALBERICI: What’s rubbish?
STEPHEN KOUKOULAS: Which part?
JUDITH SLOAN: This idea that we have to have all these bonds on offer and increase the gross debt. Are you kidding? You must be kidding.
STEPHEN KOUKOULAS: I’ve worked on it. Why is it wrong?
Love me a gift card with an expiry date 😷
I liked this comment on his tweet:
“And yet it’s probably still the smartest thing that’s come out of this guys mouth all week.”