On Corona-Chaos and Bob Santamaria

NOT principally because his beloved Italy has locked itself indoors to stave off COVID-19 but because a serious debate has begun about the flaws in the neo-liberal order, Bob Santamaria’s political economy and philosophy are again worth examining. The irony of Italy’s Mussolini-like resolve as coronavirus takes a terrible toll on its aged population is that recourse to such stringent measures was never considered during years of orchestrated invasion from North Africa. Patrimony is expendable, apparently, but not the health of me, myself and I. While Italians have a reputation, deserved and envied by many, for contempt for state authority, it remains to be seen whether this has had a deleterious effect on the efficacy of medical protocols or whether the nation’s ghettoized immigrant population – combined with a near suicidal birth-rate – is now causing truly woeful epidemiological consequences. Santamaria argued for decades that failure to jealously maintain the primacy of Christian culture and the fecundity of families would lead to catastrophe. He wasn’t prophesying a literal virus, it’s true, but the nihilism he had in mind has proved to be a pandemic of a different and more fatal kind.

So much for generic pensées. What many commentators are now voicing concern about, however, is supply chains. Capt. Willards all, we’re hundreds of miles up a river snaking through the world economy like a circuit cable … plugged straight into China. The toilet paper apocalypse is only the most absurd horror. It started with the notion that Australia didn’t make its own and that all of us would end up bereft of Quilton. We’ve now all had our laughs about the runs run but the fear of supply vulnerability to China is real – not paper-thin and not at all comical. Santamaria would have seen the funny side but wouldn’t have been surprised. After successfully shutting down red infiltration of the broader labour movement and the ALP in the 1950s, he applied his forensic attentions to the re-manifestation of communism as bourgeois leftism in institutions before concentrating in the 1980s and 90s on the dangers of economic neo-liberalism.

Ever since, he has been persona non grata to the moral ‘progressives’ of the left and the ‘economic rationalists’ of the right whose last successful practitioner, arguably, was Peter Costello. Santamaria, for his part, saw both moral and economic liberalism not as discrete, parallel strands but symbiotic, entwined pathologies. He warned against outsourcing Australian manufacturing; shoddy banking ‘products’ based on fictions rather than assets; unimpeded foreign ownership of agricultural land; industrial relations that rewarded family-unfriendly greed (of either bosses or unions) rather than the sustainable needs of a working man; and international agreements that sacrificed local companies for the greater good of ‘free trade.’ Throughout his later career, Santamaria was dismissed as an antediluvian crank, though he did garner newfound respect from some on the left – including old enemies like “Diamond” Jim McClelland – and never lost his revered status among the old Christian Right (which never embraced the ‘rationalising’ agenda of both political parties from the early 1980s).

Several decades after his battle against encroaching communism, here we are: dependent on Chinese products to continue the good life, down to every seemingly inconsequential widget, screw, tool and gimcrack. Does this mean Santamaria was right all along? If so, how do we extricate ourselves from so multi-faceted an addiction? Donald Trump has made a start by breaking the spell of bilateral ‘free trade’ welfarism for China but retooling Australia looks to be beyond the will or ability of any living politician.