Paul Barry’s ABC angry about “taxpayer-funded” pay packet

Posted on 1:33 pm, March 10, 2020 by currencylad

Scott Cam’s $347,000 trades ambassadorship delivers four social media posts and three videos.
Scott Cam defends $345,000 taxpayer-funded pay packet, saying everyone has to make a living.

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.