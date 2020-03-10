Scott Cam’s $347,000 trades ambassadorship delivers four social media posts and three videos.
Scott Cam defends $345,000 taxpayer-funded pay packet, saying everyone has to make a living.
Liberty Quote
All unions should pay income tax and so too should charities and churches. We need a system where everyone contributes, there are no rorts, no exemptions, no welfare, no grants and no concessions.— Grace Collier
-
Recent Comments
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on South Australia, the canary in the wind factory
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- OldOzzie on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- mh on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- shatterzzz on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- calli on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Alain on Covington-transfixed Australian media pass on this one
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Mark from Melbourne on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- 1735099 on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- Shaun on South Australia, the canary in the wind factory
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Paul Barry’s ABC angry about “taxpayer-funded” pay packet
- Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- South Australia, the canary in the wind factory
- Covington-transfixed Australian media pass on this one
- As Dem front-runner Biden ponders how to address Coed-19 …
- Each way Murray
- Bug’s Bloomberg Trajectory
- They are coming for you
- WA Labor spends millions to ‘prove’ privatisation doesn’t work
- Q&A Forum: March 9, 2020
- Liars and hypocrites doesn’t even begin to cover it
- Jeffrey Tucker: Why this Draconian Response to COVID-19?
- Skin in the game – expenses theft
- The magic and music of clouds. The Outsiders on the sceptic’s ice age report
- Consider this
- Stimulus Proposal
- Last train to Keynesville
- See and hear Stephen Hicks in Melbourne this week! And Gloria Alvarez!!
- The most stupid thing TAFKAS has heard thus far
- What are they going to do about Boris?
- ZALI’S CLIMATE CHANGE PASSION
- Climate roundup Saturday 7 March
- Laura Tingle still promoting corona = climate equivalency
- Toilet paper shortages – why is Australia not a net exporter?
- Containment and Isolation
- Yep
- Vatican says its gates will be policed with far stricter controls
- Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- Maths is hard
- Roll up! Come and meet Tony Thomas on Tuesday 10th
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta