South Australia, the canary in the wind factory

This may become a series on South Australia Watch as a spinoff from Windwatch. The canary was the bird that miners took underground because when it died you knew that there was poisonous gas around so you better get out. South Australia took the lead in the race to develop green power and so the state is the first to be killed by windpower. Which one will follow? The smart money would be on Dan’s Republic of Victoriastan but with Matt Keane on the loose in NSW anything could happen here. Do not read this while eating or drinking.

In October last year the RE industry boasted that solar and wind power beat the output from brown coal over the September quarter. For much of the time two generators were down and brown coal output fell to 3.1 Gigawatts. In January this year with all hands on deck brown coal could deliver up to 4.7 GW. September is the windy quarter of the year and often since then South Australia imported coal power. This morning at 11.30 is fairly typical of a lot of episodes lately in SA.

So let’s keep an eye on SA and see how it goes from day to day.

Windwatch update. Last night at 6.30 demand was 23.9GW (soon to decline) and wind provided 2.5, that is 10% of the total at 35% of plated capacity of the wind factories.

This morning at 9 (8 in the Deep North) the demand was 23.9 (on the way up) and wind contributed 1.6, 6.5% of demand at 24% of plated capacity.

At noon the wind supply was down to 878MW, that was 3.5% of demand and 12% of plated capacity. SA was using 903MW and generating 576, a deficit of 328MW.

The source.