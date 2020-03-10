Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020

Posted on 1:00 pm, March 10, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020

  2. mh
    #3350578, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    C’mon guys, I don’t have the Wuhan virus.

  10. Mother Lode
    #3350592, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Ha!

    From the Bee: Obama Announces He Is No Longer Responsible For The Economy

    MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MA—From his seaside mansion, former president Barack Obama announced today that he is formally passing ownership of the stock market and economy on to President Trump.

    “All the gains were mine — Trump didn’t build that — but this crash is all on Trump,” Obama said as he admired the ocean, which will consume his home in fewer than twelve years. “My responsibility for the great economic gains in this country ended the moment the stocks started to tank this morning.”

    The former president said that he does reserve the right to reverse his stance and reclaim credit for any economic gains realized after the market turns around, whenever that may be.

    “As soon as this thing stabilizes, I’ll be there, claiming credit for things I didn’t do.”

    Obama also assured panicked Americans that if they like their economy, they can keep their economy.

  11. mh
    #3350597, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    No topics so far. Here’s one

    Monty – will he survive the Coronavirus outbreak. Discuss.

  12. m0nty
    #3350598, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    100 Australian cases of COVID-19 now, 55 in NSW.

  13. Mother Lode
    #3350600, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Monty – will he survive the Coronavirus outbreak. Discuss.

    I would have posed the question the other way around.

  14. m0nty
    #3350602, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    WA head of AMA goes on Seven and goes full Beaker:

    Doctor says coronavirus crisis will be a ‘disaster’
    Stephanie Bedo

    The head of the Australian Medical Association in WA says schools will have to close this winter because of the coronavirus “disaster”.

    Dr Andrew Miller said the crisis was unprecedented.

    “What causes panic is if you tell people: ‘look just carry on, it’s going to be OK.’ It’s not going to be OK… this is going to be a disaster,” he said on Channel 7’s Flashpoint last night.

    He said people who were panic buying toilet paper were actually “being sensible”, stockpiling provisions for his family for a few weeks himself.

    “There’s always a couple of bogans having a fist fight at an IGA somewhere,” he said.

    “Of course you’re going to stock up for a bit. There’s 50 million people in China who have been locked down for six weeks, are you saying that can’t happen here?

    “It’s not a racist virus, it affects everybody.”

    However, leading cardiologist Ross Walker hit back at Mr Miller’s comments, saying the way people were reacting to the virus was “almost like a viral Y2K”.

    He noted that thousands of people people were impacted each year by influenza and that the panic around the COVID-19 virus would likely die down in a few months.

    Dr Miller strongly disagreed with Dr Walker’s view, calling him a “talking head” and pointing out that the world had never dealt with this virus before so how much of an impact it will have could not be known.

    “The Italians are not stupid people, the Chinese are not stupid people, neither are the South Koreans, and the mortality rates we’re seeing in the elderly population,” he said.

    “Look I hope he’s right and someone can throw a cream pie at me after this, but all the evidence we have and the scientific consensus is that this is very real.

    “This is terrifying in an economic sense.”

  15. Winston Smith
    #3350605, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Gracious Doomlord, Defender of the Weak and Insipid, Shield of the Noodle Armed Bat Soup Eaters of Sinovia, Buttress of the Lords Houses of Worship, and Collector par excellence of Big Boobed Admirers:

    I speak to the Bunyip from time to time. He is well and enjoying retirement.

    Tell him to get his arse into gear and write for us.

  16. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3350609, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    What is the Morrison government doing about the Great Toilet Roll Rush? Never mind the corona virus when is the government oing to ensure a contiuous supply of toilet paper . Its a globalist plot to frighten the punters . Perhaps a big tax on the paper and a licence fee on the useres ? Politicians and government employees exempt . The virus will go away eventually ,diamonds are forever and so are toilet rolls .

  17. DrBeauGan
    #3350611, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    You have a good panic, m0nty. It will make you feel important.

  18. Knuckle Dragger
    #3350613, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    *Continued*

    Baidoa, little coral belt* girl. Baidoa and surrounds.

    Today, by the way, is the anniversary of the violent death of a burgling ropist meth freak called Ricky Slater.

    The bloke who legally killed him in the street after finding him in his daughter’s bedroom, Ben Batterham will see the entirety of the 2020 footy season.

    The anniversary, as it should be, is every goddamned day.

    *$8.99 at mmadirect.com

  19. Arky
    #3350615, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    I’m not leaving Beaugan’s confession on a dead threead.
    Wait.

  20. Mark from Melbourne
    #3350616, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    C’mon guys, I don’t have the Wuhan virus.

    I wish I could be as sure as you!

    Locked down here in Yarrastan and awaiting the results of a test on the FiL. Who was admitted Saturday, tested Sunday, but may not see a result until – I kid you not – Friday.

    They had two months to prepare for this, and a six day turnaround on testing is the best they can do?

  21. Arky
    #3350617, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #3350594, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:16 pm
    I have finally given up on Maria. It cost me 350 cuc, about $500 to establish just what a lying, useless piece of shit she is. She spent 252.50 cuc on cigars, then screwed up on filling in the documentation so she couldn’t send them. I’d given her instructions on what to do, including sending me pictures as she went through the proceedings so I could fix things if she screwed up. She didn’t follow instructions, I think it’s incompatible with her being a Cuban woman. She has a need to feel that she’s in charge and only working for someone else out of magnanimity. She spent all but 45 cuc of the rest on taxis and, she says, antibiotics for her daughter who has just had an operation. It costs 63 cuc to send the cigars via DHL. She promised to go back and get the documentation filled in correctly and hasn’t done it.

    I promised her a long time back that I’d do everything I could to get her to Australia, and the important part was to ensure she had a reasonable job to go back to Cuba to, otherwise she’d never get a visa. I’ve put a lot of effort into this and she’s obstructed me every step of the way by lying and breaking promises.

    So I’ve failed to get the girl out of the communist shithole because I couldn’t get the communist shithole out of the girl. I tried valiantly and those who advised that it wouldn’t work were right. I thought that at 23 she might be young enough to learn, but no.

    It was always a long shot, but worth trying for the daughter’s sake.

    I guess I got off lightly all things considered.

  22. DrBeauGan
    #3350619, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    We are all grateful to m0nty for guaranteeing that Trump won’t get coronavirus by predicting he will.

  23. calli
    #3350620, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    DrBeau, some of us wicked old trouts thought it would end in tears, or at least a tad out of pocket. Live and learn.

  25. 1735099
    #3350623, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    He can’t seem to understand that there is a huge difference between volunteering for NS and volunteering for service in SVN.

    There is indeed.
    But I’m not the one shifting the goalposts.

    Volunteering for NS – describes 20 year olds who rather than subjecting themselves to the NS ballot, opted to join up as a Nasho for two years instead of joining up for three years as the minimum period of engagement for regular soldiers. I suspect that this difference of one year was significant for those making this decision, but need to establish that using qualitative research.

    Volunteering for service in Vietnam – describes Nashos who, when given the choice, elected to serve with their unit in Vietnam. This conveniently forgets, of course, that unless they were part of the above cohort, they had no choice in the first place. It also assumes that every single Nasho who served in Vietnam, all 15300 of them, were given this choice. Apart from anecdote, there is no evidence for this assertion. It’s also likely that members of the second group, are also members of the first group. Dapin interviewed hundreds of Nashos, and found no evidence for the “Every Nasho who served in Vietnam was a volunteer” myth.

    Let’s look at O’Neill’s foreword –

    Operationally, there was no distinction between Regular Army and National Serviceman (NS) as we all relied on each other and trusted each other unreservedly. Not many people realise that
    even though NS could be jailed if they refused to comply with the Government enlistment notice
    (which was therefore compulsory), every NS serving in our unit was given the option not to go to
    SVN. Most did commit to SVN because they considered it their duty, and they were there for
    their mates.

    It demonstrates a couple of things – “which was therefore compulsory” puts the lie to the notion that these men were “volunteers”.

    To say that “Operationally, there was no distinction between Regular Army and National Serviceman (NS) as we all relied on each other and trusted each other unreservedly.” is true at one level, but Nashos all disappeared back to Oz at the end of their two year obligation, irrespective of how much time their unit had served in Vietnam. To claim that this had “no operational implications” is bullshit. At every completion of service obligation for each NS intake, up to a quarter of any subunit’s strength turned over. That had massive implications for team building, morale and training.

    It’s comforting to try to make sense of the situation by noble myth-making, but that’s not history.
    A large proportion of Nashos didn’t want to be in the army, didn’t want to be in Vietnam, and most of all wanted to survive.

    It may not be pretty, but it’s history.
    It should never be embellished.
    To have any credibility, you’d have to provide better evidence than assertion and anecdote.
    Have a go.
    Try specifying the dates, locations and records of these opt-out parades.
    Apparently there were lots.
    It’s strange that every trace of historical evidence seems to have vanished.

  27. Arky
    #3350626, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    calli
    #3350620, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:31 pm
    DrBeau, some of us wicked old trouts thought it would end in tears, or at least a tad out of pocket. Live and learn.

    ..
    This isn’t a time for phlegmatic consolation.
    This is a time for gloating and moralising.

  28. DrBeauGan
    #3350628, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Thank you, Arky, for saving my confession from obscurity. Very considerate of you.

  29. m0nty
    #3350629, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Why is BG saying “cuck” so much?

  30. OldOzzie
    #3350631, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Scott Cam ‘worth’ $350k but won’t say how he was offered sum

    Richard Ferguson
    Reporter

    Celebrity tradie Scott Cam says he is worth the $350,000 taxpayer-funded salary he is getting to be Scott Morrison’s national careers ambassador, but how he got offered that sum is “none of your business.”

    Mr Cam – star of the Nine Network hit show The Block – has come under fire for only attending one event, producing three videos and four social media posts since being announced as an ambassador for the Prime Minister’s push to get more students into trades.

    The Block star told Sky News on Wednesday that his taxpayer funds were a commercial agreement and he would not reveal if he was offered the money or negotiated it.

    “There’s a number of appointments that’ll need to go and see. We have 12 booked in at the moment. We’ll have more added to that. I don’t have the exact numbers.

    “There’s a number of interviews … that’s the value of the brand and the profile the government sees fit to pay me.

    “My management and the government discussed the fee. That’s none of your business. It’s a commercial arrangement. How that came about is between my management, myself and the government.

    “The amount is taxpayers’ business. How it came about is my business.”

    Mr Cam is being paid $350,000 over a 15 month contract, and will receive $262,000 by the end of the financial year.

    Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash defended Mr Cam in senate estimates last week after Labor senators mocked Mr Cam’s efforts so far as national careers ambassador.

    “[We are] utilising his profile, and in particular his story, what happened when he left school, what he did with his apprenticeship, how he has gone on to have different careers, run a small business, employ people and become the successful household name that he is,” she said.

    “It is actually the influence that that then had of drawing people in and raising awareness.”

  31. Mother Lode
    #3350632, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    We are all grateful to m0nty for guaranteeing that Trump won’t get coronavirus by predicting he will.

    Indeed.

    In fact, I would like to ask Monty his opinion of what this weeks lotto numbers aren’t going to be.

  32. Roger
    #3350633, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Australian virologist says we should be preared for a higher death rate than China because of our older population.

  33. Arky
    #3350634, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #3350628, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:34 pm
    Thank you, Arky, for saving my confession from obscurity. Very considerate of you.

    ..
    No worries man.
    How does it feel?

  34. Mother Lode
    #3350635, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Aw, crap.

    He found us.

  35. Mother Lode
    #3350638, posted on March 10, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    This isn’t a time for phlegmatic consolation.

    Definitely not a time for phlegm.

    Of coughing.

    Or licking people’s hands.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.