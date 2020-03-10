Liberty Quote
No statement should be believed because it is made by an authority.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on South Australia, the canary in the wind factory
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- OldOzzie on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- mh on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- shatterzzz on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- calli on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Alain on Covington-transfixed Australian media pass on this one
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Mark from Melbourne on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- 1735099 on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- Shaun on South Australia, the canary in the wind factory
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Paul Barry’s ABC angry about “taxpayer-funded” pay packet
- Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
- South Australia, the canary in the wind factory
- Covington-transfixed Australian media pass on this one
- As Dem front-runner Biden ponders how to address Coed-19 …
- Each way Murray
- Bug’s Bloomberg Trajectory
- They are coming for you
- WA Labor spends millions to ‘prove’ privatisation doesn’t work
- Q&A Forum: March 9, 2020
- Liars and hypocrites doesn’t even begin to cover it
- Jeffrey Tucker: Why this Draconian Response to COVID-19?
- Skin in the game – expenses theft
- The magic and music of clouds. The Outsiders on the sceptic’s ice age report
- Consider this
- Stimulus Proposal
- Last train to Keynesville
- See and hear Stephen Hicks in Melbourne this week! And Gloria Alvarez!!
- The most stupid thing TAFKAS has heard thus far
- What are they going to do about Boris?
- ZALI’S CLIMATE CHANGE PASSION
- Climate roundup Saturday 7 March
- Laura Tingle still promoting corona = climate equivalency
- Toilet paper shortages – why is Australia not a net exporter?
- Containment and Isolation
- Yep
- Vatican says its gates will be policed with far stricter controls
- Open Forum: March 7, 2020
- Maths is hard
- Roll up! Come and meet Tony Thomas on Tuesday 10th
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: March 10, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hi
C’mon guys, I don’t have the Wuhan virus.
Bugger missed by that much.
I shall go forth
Top tenish.
Six of the best.
Seventh heaven!
I identify as 8th.
Top ten?
Ha!
From the Bee: Obama Announces He Is No Longer Responsible For The Economy
MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MA—From his seaside mansion, former president Barack Obama announced today that he is formally passing ownership of the stock market and economy on to President Trump.
“All the gains were mine — Trump didn’t build that — but this crash is all on Trump,” Obama said as he admired the ocean, which will consume his home in fewer than twelve years. “My responsibility for the great economic gains in this country ended the moment the stocks started to tank this morning.”
The former president said that he does reserve the right to reverse his stance and reclaim credit for any economic gains realized after the market turns around, whenever that may be.
“As soon as this thing stabilizes, I’ll be there, claiming credit for things I didn’t do.”
Obama also assured panicked Americans that if they like their economy, they can keep their economy.
No topics so far. Here’s one
Monty – will he survive the Coronavirus outbreak. Discuss.
100 Australian cases of COVID-19 now, 55 in NSW.
I would have posed the question the other way around.
WA head of AMA goes on Seven and goes full Beaker:
Gracious Doomlord, Defender of the Weak and Insipid, Shield of the Noodle Armed Bat Soup Eaters of Sinovia, Buttress of the Lords Houses of Worship, and Collector par excellence of Big Boobed Admirers:
Tell him to get his arse into gear and write for us.
What is the Morrison government doing about the Great Toilet Roll Rush? Never mind the corona virus when is the government oing to ensure a contiuous supply of toilet paper . Its a globalist plot to frighten the punters . Perhaps a big tax on the paper and a licence fee on the useres ? Politicians and government employees exempt . The virus will go away eventually ,diamonds are forever and so are toilet rolls .
You have a good panic, m0nty. It will make you feel important.
*Continued*
Baidoa, little coral belt* girl. Baidoa and surrounds.
Today, by the way, is the anniversary of the violent death of a burgling ropist meth freak called Ricky Slater.
The bloke who legally killed him in the street after finding him in his daughter’s bedroom, Ben Batterham will see the entirety of the 2020 footy season.
The anniversary, as it should be, is every goddamned day.
*$8.99 at mmadirect.com
I’m not leaving Beaugan’s confession on a dead threead.
Wait.
I wish I could be as sure as you!
Locked down here in Yarrastan and awaiting the results of a test on the FiL. Who was admitted Saturday, tested Sunday, but may not see a result until – I kid you not – Friday.
They had two months to prepare for this, and a six day turnaround on testing is the best they can do?
We are all grateful to m0nty for guaranteeing that Trump won’t get coronavirus by predicting he will.
DrBeau, some of us wicked old trouts thought it would end in tears, or at least a tad out of pocket. Live and learn.
ASX rebounds.
There is indeed.
But I’m not the one shifting the goalposts.
Volunteering for NS – describes 20 year olds who rather than subjecting themselves to the NS ballot, opted to join up as a Nasho for two years instead of joining up for three years as the minimum period of engagement for regular soldiers. I suspect that this difference of one year was significant for those making this decision, but need to establish that using qualitative research.
Volunteering for service in Vietnam – describes Nashos who, when given the choice, elected to serve with their unit in Vietnam. This conveniently forgets, of course, that unless they were part of the above cohort, they had no choice in the first place. It also assumes that every single Nasho who served in Vietnam, all 15300 of them, were given this choice. Apart from anecdote, there is no evidence for this assertion. It’s also likely that members of the second group, are also members of the first group. Dapin interviewed hundreds of Nashos, and found no evidence for the “Every Nasho who served in Vietnam was a volunteer” myth.
Let’s look at O’Neill’s foreword –
It demonstrates a couple of things – “which was therefore compulsory” puts the lie to the notion that these men were “volunteers”.
To say that “Operationally, there was no distinction between Regular Army and National Serviceman (NS) as we all relied on each other and trusted each other unreservedly.” is true at one level, but Nashos all disappeared back to Oz at the end of their two year obligation, irrespective of how much time their unit had served in Vietnam. To claim that this had “no operational implications” is bullshit. At every completion of service obligation for each NS intake, up to a quarter of any subunit’s strength turned over. That had massive implications for team building, morale and training.
It’s comforting to try to make sense of the situation by noble myth-making, but that’s not history.
A large proportion of Nashos didn’t want to be in the army, didn’t want to be in Vietnam, and most of all wanted to survive.
It may not be pretty, but it’s history.
It should never be embellished.
To have any credibility, you’d have to provide better evidence than assertion and anecdote.
Have a go.
Try specifying the dates, locations and records of these opt-out parades.
Apparently there were lots.
It’s strange that every trace of historical evidence seems to have vanished.
..
This isn’t a time for phlegmatic consolation.
This is a time for gloating and moralising.
Thank you, Arky, for saving my confession from obscurity. Very considerate of you.
Why is BG saying “cuck” so much?
Scott Cam ‘worth’ $350k but won’t say how he was offered sum
Richard Ferguson
Reporter
Celebrity tradie Scott Cam says he is worth the $350,000 taxpayer-funded salary he is getting to be Scott Morrison’s national careers ambassador, but how he got offered that sum is “none of your business.”
Mr Cam – star of the Nine Network hit show The Block – has come under fire for only attending one event, producing three videos and four social media posts since being announced as an ambassador for the Prime Minister’s push to get more students into trades.
The Block star told Sky News on Wednesday that his taxpayer funds were a commercial agreement and he would not reveal if he was offered the money or negotiated it.
“There’s a number of appointments that’ll need to go and see. We have 12 booked in at the moment. We’ll have more added to that. I don’t have the exact numbers.
“There’s a number of interviews … that’s the value of the brand and the profile the government sees fit to pay me.
“My management and the government discussed the fee. That’s none of your business. It’s a commercial arrangement. How that came about is between my management, myself and the government.
“The amount is taxpayers’ business. How it came about is my business.”
Mr Cam is being paid $350,000 over a 15 month contract, and will receive $262,000 by the end of the financial year.
Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash defended Mr Cam in senate estimates last week after Labor senators mocked Mr Cam’s efforts so far as national careers ambassador.
“[We are] utilising his profile, and in particular his story, what happened when he left school, what he did with his apprenticeship, how he has gone on to have different careers, run a small business, employ people and become the successful household name that he is,” she said.
“It is actually the influence that that then had of drawing people in and raising awareness.”
Indeed.
In fact, I would like to ask Monty his opinion of what this weeks lotto numbers aren’t going to be.
Australian virologist says we should be preared for a higher death rate than China because of our older population.
..
No worries man.
How does it feel?
Aw, crap.
He found us.
Definitely not a time for phlegm.
Of coughing.
Or licking people’s hands.