Corporate overreach

Two instances of employment law have caught my eye in the last week:
The boss of BHP has said he won’t tolerate crude joke-telling at work despite the workplace authority deciding the mining giant unfairly sacked a worker for being a bit of a “larrikin”.
and
BP has launched Federal Court action to try to overturn a Fair Work Commission decision reinstating and compensating a company technician sacked for sharing a Downfall parody video.
In each case the company sacked an employee for violating a corporate code of conduct. Similarly last year Peter Ridd got sacked for violating a university code of conduct.
In each instance the employer has argued that they have to right to set and enforce codes of conduct. BP is explicit:
A BP spokeswoman said on Wednesday that “after careful consideration”. the company was appealing the full bench decision.
“It is important that companies can enforce their codes of conduct.
The spokeswoman said BP had “worked incredibly hard over many years to create a work environment that is based on strong values and behaviours”.
“We have clear expectations for how we work at BP and this applies to all staff, every day. If those expectations are not met, we take appropriate action.”
At the risk of sounding unsympathetic to the notion of employment at will, it seems to me that this is not the legal regime that governs employment law in Australia. In particular employers cannot circumvent employees (other) legal rights by simply unilaterally imposing a code of conduct.
Now if BHP, BP, JCU etc. want to have such a legal regime they should lobby the Parliament.
In particular employers cannot circumvent employees (other) legal rights by simply unilaterally imposing a code of conduct.
Correct.
That’s why corporations will continue to lose these cases.
It’s overreach by the managerial class and it’s very important for all of us that they are put in their place.
Looking at disputes in strata units years ago when I wrote a layman’s guide to the laws I encountered the test of “reasonableness” meaning at some point in disputes commonsense should intrude unless there is a very clear legal requirement to do, or not do something. 18c has introduced a very unreasonable constraint to certain forms of speech but where that cannot be invoked to police political correctness we can only hope and pray that the law will continue to allow larrikin humour on a worksite site. This is Australia goddammit!
To make a point about laws enforcing mad constraints, the original Strata Titles Act in NSW required the units to be on different strata and a row of town houses build on the same level could not be registered until the height of the floors was expensively modified so each one was about an inch different from the one next door. And in Victoria when a unit owner and the body corporate each refused to pay for repairs to something like the external window frames they had to go to the Supreme Court to get a ruling. Later they created a public service position to handle that kind of thing free of charge.
How relevant is this same argument WRT the latest NRL Bulldogs “scandal”?
Seems the players did nothing illegal, just against the NRL “code of conduct”.
Hmmm…
Is it over-reach? It will generally be a condition of employment that employees comply with applicable codes of conduct from time to time. These cannot be stipulated contractually in advance: requirements such as those to do with the safe operation of machinery and the like (which are very extensive) change, and it would be a nonsense (and probably unfair) to discharge and re-hire staff every time they do so.
For reasons reflective of industrial power, and to an extent common sense, many employers have been fairly liberal-minded about what staff do. They don’t dismiss summarily the indolent, nor those who use of social media (or, ahem, blogs).
As employers are deemed vicariously liable for ever more of their employees’ wrongs under ‘safety’ legislation (the benefit of which enures to, among others, customers and visitors to premises) we can only expect that liberal-mindedness to be curtailed.
BP has launched Federal Court action to try to overturn a Fair Work Commission decision reinstating and compensating a company technician sacked for sharing a Downfall parody video.
The horror! The horror!
The only people happy with his sacking will be lefties, and those who believe that employers should have the right to unilaterally sack an employee for any reason, even non-work related.
@ Rafe
From memory, your book on strata law was critical of it. Among other things, there were no statutory duties on the part of Exec members in NSW to be honest; act in the interest of the corporation or to act competently. That has been the background to massive majoritarian voting abuse by some prominent developers, though I think it remains arguable that there are common law duties. It’s a pity we’ve ended up with such a poor governance system.
@ Lee
The parody was of the employer’s conduct. One fair interpretation was that he was suggesting they were desperate, unhinged and disconnected from reality: that’s the point of Ganz’s controversial portrayal of Hitler (something which doesn’t come through quite as well with subtitles, and is lost in the sometimes witty re-sub-titling).
I’d expect to be sacked if I made the same accusation directly: I really don’t see the unfairness.
Pyrmonter, in my opinion, by law no employer should be allowed to have a code of conduct for employees outside the workplace.