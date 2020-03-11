Government – Oz Style

Can you imagine …. a government entity having a team of lobbyists to get more tax payer money and more favourable regulation from the government.

Of course you can. This is Australia where we have the legislative, the executive, the judicial and the administrative. Where the economic intelligentsia believes that economic growth and prosperity is predicated on a transfer of resources from productive to non-productive sectors and the debasement of the currency.

However, if you are looking for a job, apparently Griffith University is looking to hire a Head of Government Relations. And what is the purpose of this job you ask:

The Head of Government Relations is responsible for coordinating and leveraging networks of internal capability and expertise to deliver end-to-end Government relations management at a local, state and federal level and provides high level government relations advice to senior members of the University. The position develops and establishes a government engagement strategy which frames and strategically guides the University’s relationships with senior public officials and political representatives.

Oh and the applicant:

… will foster proactive relationships with key stakeholders, both internally and externally at governmental, departmental and sectoral level. Equally, you will be responsible for the proactive and effective communication to senior University officers regarding political developments impacting the Higher Education sector.

Coordinating and leveraging networks of internal capability and expertise. Hmmm. Develops and establishes a government engagement strategy which frames and strategically guides. Governmental, departmental and sectoral level. What about being programatorially specificilogical?

Perhaps the first task of the Head of Government Relations is to educate the educators on how to write.

But for those less familiar with the euphemistic clap trap, Government Relations is the polite way of saying lobbying because calling yourself a lobbyist has the social cache of calling yourself a banker or a politician. And carrying the title of “Head of” implies that there are other people in the team over which they head, thus Griffith University has a team of lobbyist.

And what is a desirable quality for an applicant for this role:

Senior advisory experience at a ministerial level in a ministerial office and/or a government department or agency with a focus on higher education matters.

No doubt all the other universities in Australia have similar. But here is a possible candidate for the job. He:

is an Australian political academic (including at Griffith University), activist, author and political journalist and commentator. He is currently Network Ten‘s political editor and the contributing editor at The Australian newspaper. Between 2010 and 2017, he hosted several programs at Sky News Australia. On 3 December 2018 it was announced that he was joining Network 10 as political editor.

Here is a video of him in action.