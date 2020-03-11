Ideas so good they need enforcement at the point of a gun

It’s always puzzled TAFKAS. The progressive and big government advocates, who are over represented in Australia’s major political parties, believe that their ideas, their policies, their proposals are so good, so beneficial, so important that they need to be implemented at the point of a gun and with a police force.

Imagine running a bakery where you produce what you believe are the best muffins in the world, yet the rules were such that anyone who does not buy one of your muffins either surrenders the price of your muffin or goes to jail. Wouldn’t it be nice; for you but not necessarily for your customers.

And what better case study in the practice of this philosophy than is the superannuation industrial complex. A public policy that is so good for workers and employers that workers should not be given a choice in whether they avail themselves, and employers should go to jail if they don’t want to be in the business of withholding and shuffling the retirement payments of their employees.

Here is a comparison. Whether right or wrong, several levels of Australian government believed it was good public policy to encourage home ownership and investment in property. Policies were implement to encourage (or not discourage) home ownership. Negative gearing. Exclusion from pension and other public benefit assets test. Exclusion from primary residence land tax.

Let’s not debate whether this is a good policy objective or good public policy. But it did not require compulsion. People were not forced to save for a deposit. People were not forced to buy property. People were not forced to buy investment properties. But with all the incentives, they did it.

Does the government mandate life insurance? Or vaccinations? Or exercise and healthy eating? All things that are incentivised by government but not mandated. All things that contribute to a happy retirement. No!

What is it that is so special about superannuation that it requires compulsion; something so magical, mystical, magnificent about superannuation where incentives are not sufficient and compulsion required.

Could it be that there are external and spillover benefits for people in the superannuation industry that might not exist or might be materially smaller were there not compulsion?

Could it be that there is a conga line of superannuation industry rent seekers seeking private benefit through leveraging relations with government who can effect compulsion?

Could it be that a cabal of public funded and guaranteed defined benefit beneficiaries sitting plum and happy outside the compulsory superannuation system need to create a giant pool of other people’s money to tax and clip so as to guarantee the solvency of their retirement schemes?

Could it just be? Well maybe just maybe.

Expressing his 2c in the AFR this morning was Gary Weaven. Weaven is a former union official and former head of IFM — an industry fund which has compulsorily confiscated billions of dollars from workers, including union members.

According to the AFR:

The nuggety 66-year-old (Weaven and as at 2015) is a godfather of industry superannuation – a disruptor that has brought retirement savings to the workers and makes Coalition warriors see red mist.

Freudian slip perhaps. Godfather of an industry that requires the co-option of the state to achieve its scale and power.

But what does Mr Weaven say:

Let’s take the issue of company tax as an example. Successive Treasury leaders, not just the current lot, have argued for lower corporate tax rates and avowed that this will not only be good for company profits but will inevitably flow through to more private investment and jobs. Leaving aside the argument about whether it is possible to have governments invest taxes wisely, a fair question currently I admit, I think the evidence in favour of lower corporate taxes is very weak.

How do you like that? Cutting taxes is government “investing”. Interesting.

But what is Weaven’s evidence against lowering corporate taxes? His 2004 trip to Ireland of course, most likely paid for with someone else money:

In 2004, I (Weaven) had the privilege during an investment delegation to Ireland of a private briefing from the then Irish Treasurer concerning the “miraculous” buoyancy of the Irish economy due to its radical reduction of company tax rates. … As it turned out, this reasoning was superfluous because within four years Ireland had become one of the PIGS (Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Spain)

Ireland became one of the PIGS not because of its tax rates but because they bailed out their banks. And as a matter of fact, the Irish economy has since well recovered, in part also because they did not use their government balance sheet to send out $900 cheques, to install pink bats and to build the education revolution – one school hall at a time.

But a junket to Ireland is apparently evidence to a man who oversaw billions upon billions of dollars of other people’s money. Those investment committee meetings must have been a hoot!

But Weaven’s argument for increasing the proportion of income that workers must forcible put into the superannuation industrial complex fee clipping washing machine is the best:

In the first place, if your employer puts an extra 2.5 per cent into your super account it’s yours. Something else has to happen to erode that value. If that 2.5 per cent increase does not occur, then something else has to happen to get you square or ahead.

Huh?

Ok. Let’s give the Godfather the benefit of the doubt. He is probably trying to say that if an employer puts and extra 2.5% into your super account, then you are 2.5% better off. But what he fails to question is from where does this extra 2.5% comes.

Weaven seems to think that, like magic, it just appears, at the employers expense of course. The reality is that in most if not many cases, it would come out of the regular wages of the workers. No free lunch here Garry. To increase super by 2.5% means to decrease wages by 2.5%.

But the superannuation industry does not care about wages. Not their problem. They care about how much money they get to play with, and their personal wages of course. Reduced disposable income – other people’s problems. Don’t bother us with details.

Now that’s an offer you can’t refuse.