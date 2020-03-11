Marr’s Bars

I DON’T know what bars David Marr frequents and I don’t want to know but he assures us their patrons believe George Pell will “walk free” after the High Court hears his appeal against convictions for child molestation. This is less considered legal analysis than it is crying-in-their-kahluas in the hope they’ll be proved wrong. That’s the thing to remember when somebody as emotionally invested in a result as Marr is – and therefore as vulnerable to schadenfreude – covers himself for a letdown. Marr calls into service one last time both the now hackneyed insistence the “victim” was “undoubtedly convincing” and the claim popularised by Louise Milligan that “[w]e will never know everything he had to say.” We do in fact know everything relevant to the Cardinal’s conviction that he had to say. There are no secrets that offset the outrageous lack of evidence – though it’s an interesting tell that even Marr and Milligan seem to think it’s useful to pretend there are.

In this convenient coupling – Undoubtedly Convincing + We’ll Never Know – the complainant’s performance in the Pell story is faultless, his reliability accepted and untainted ab initio. “[W]e do know that after convincing the police and prosecution authorities in Victoria, he convinced a jury and then two out of three judges of the court of appeal,” Marr writes, with laudable creativity. In fact, the Victorian OPP rejected the first brief of ‘evidence’ against Pell. Submitted again, it was rejected again. Not a lot of convincing so far. Victoria Police – whose numskull in-house legal team signed off on Lawyer X – pursued charges anyway of their own volition. Suggesting this anti-Pell (and corruption-plagued) constabulary was “convinced” to believe the so-called victim’s story is laughable. VicPol ran ads to incite any old (or even brand new) yarns about the Cardinal doing the rounds. They reeled in several “victims” – all but one of whom were dismissed as fabulists or lunatics. At least two of them were ex-cons. One was jailed for bashing his girlfriend. He was treated deferentially by the ABC; the national broadcaster will never accept the word of a domestic violence perpetrator – except when he has accusations to make against a Catholic prelate. Marr also forgot to mention the first trial where the “victim” utterly failed to persuade a jury. Undoubtedly convincing? No. More like undoubtedly dodgy.

Strangely lawyered-up father is “sick and tired”

Meanwhile, The Australian reports this morning that the father of the Pell “victim” who died of a drug overdose is “sick and tired” of people defending the Cardinal. I’ll bet he is. On his behalf, Shine Lawyers’ Lisa Flynn says “[t]his whole process continues to take a toll on his physical and mental health.” The man’s late son denied ever being sexually abused by anyone – let alone George Pell – but the strain is understandable. Waiting – ticket in hand – for correct weight tests the nerves of even seasoned punters. A no win, no fee bookie like Shine at least has the luxury of laying off the action. A Pell acquittal would be no skin off their nose. At the time of posting, a contingent of supporters of the Cardinal has gathered outside the High Court in Canberra. It is to be fervently hoped they aren’t assaulted by anti-Pell fanatics also present. The latter have form for ugly behaviour outside court-houses. Reports say the justices could take “months” to decide the case. A disgrace if true.