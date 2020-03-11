Marr’s Bars

I DON’T know what bars David Marr frequents and I don’t want to know but he assures us their patrons believe George Pell will “walk free” after the High Court hears his appeal against convictions for child molestation. This is less considered legal analysis than it is crying-in-their-kahluas in the hope they’ll be proved wrong. That’s the thing to remember when somebody as emotionally invested in a result as Marr is – and therefore as vulnerable to schadenfreude – covers himself for a letdown. Marr calls into service one last time both the now hackneyed insistence the “victim” was “undoubtedly convincing” and the claim popularised by Louise Milligan that “[w]e will never know everything he had to say.” We do in fact know everything relevant to the Cardinal’s conviction that he had to say. There are no secrets that offset the outrageous lack of evidence – though it’s an interesting tell that even Marr and Milligan seem to think it’s useful to pretend there are.
In this convenient coupling – Undoubtedly Convincing + We’ll Never Know – the complainant’s performance in the Pell story is faultless, his reliability accepted and untainted ab initio. “[W]e do know that after convincing the police and prosecution authorities in Victoria, he convinced a jury and then two out of three judges of the court of appeal,” Marr writes, with laudable creativity. In fact, the Victorian OPP rejected the first brief of ‘evidence’ against Pell. Submitted again, it was rejected again. Not a lot of convincing so far. Victoria Police – whose numskull in-house legal team signed off on Lawyer X – pursued charges anyway of their own volition. Suggesting this anti-Pell (and corruption-plagued) constabulary was “convinced” to believe the so-called victim’s story is laughable. VicPol ran ads to incite any old (or even brand new) yarns about the Cardinal doing the rounds. They reeled in several “victims” – all but one of whom were dismissed as fabulists or lunatics. At least two of them were ex-cons. One was jailed for bashing his girlfriend. He was treated deferentially by the ABC; the national broadcaster will never accept the word of a domestic violence perpetrator – except when he has accusations to make against a Catholic prelate. Marr also forgot to mention the first trial where the “victim” utterly failed to persuade a jury. Undoubtedly convincing? No. More like undoubtedly dodgy.
Strangely lawyered-up father is “sick and tired”
Meanwhile, The Australian reports this morning that the father of the Pell “victim” who died of a drug overdose is “sick and tired” of people defending the Cardinal. I’ll bet he is. On his behalf, Shine Lawyers’ Lisa Flynn says “[t]his whole process continues to take a toll on his physical and mental health.” The man’s late son denied ever being sexually abused by anyone – let alone George Pell – but the strain is understandable. Waiting – ticket in hand – for correct weight tests the nerves of even seasoned punters. A no win, no fee bookie like Shine at least has the luxury of laying off the action. A Pell acquittal would be no skin off their nose. At the time of posting, a contingent of supporters of the Cardinal has gathered outside the High Court in Canberra. It is to be fervently hoped they aren’t assaulted by anti-Pell fanatics also present. The latter have form for ugly behaviour outside court-houses. Reports say the justices could take “months” to decide the case. A disgrace if true.
Nothing ever happened as the real evidence showed. Someone decided to Get Pell and the persecution started. As Easter approaches we will remember another man who the ruling powers wanted crucified.
Having spent way to long reading the case and the appeal… It is amazing the lack of logic.
If something in his story was proved to be possible, this (for some reason I can not under stand) was essentially used by the jury as evidence of increased possibility.
The prosecution case was just a string of “technically this is possible” while providing no evidence that any of it actually happened other than one guys word.
No one earth could have been found not guilty as the only evidence was the witness. He was believed and Pell wasn’t. There is nothing deeper to discuss.
It will take months. I think they’re determined to keep him in jail at least for his minimum sentence. I saw very early on and posted here that the bench asked for written arguments about whether the appeals court should have watchee the video of the accuser’s testimony instead of just reading the transcript. So there’s not going to be any decision in a hurry unless they just outrightly dismiss it.
To take months is ridiculous. They are very clever people who have mulled over the case for months. They want him to die in jail as they are scared of making the only legal and logical decision.
Afraid of the blowback from the Left baying media and ferocious it would be. High Court judges would not be spared.
The father and family of the late “victim” evidently think he was a liar, as he denied Pell’s assault of him.
Why don’t they think his mate is the liar, or at least suffering a very bad case of faulty memory?
Convenient that Cardinal Pell was charged only after one of the alleged victims died – the one who claimed the incident never happened.