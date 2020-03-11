Memories: “Those Chinese f*ckers are trying to rat-f*ck us”



Former prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted senior Republican politicians for labelling COVID-19 the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” coronavirus, saying such “juvenile” rhetoric will hurt efforts to develop a global response to the crisis.

Chinese authorities and Asian-American members of the US Congress have also criticised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for using the geographical descriptors in recent days …

McCarthy used the term “Chinese coronavirus” in a tweet directing his followers to health advice from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday (Tuesday AEDT). On Friday, Pompeo referred to the “Wuhan coronavirus”.

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar referred to it as the “Wuhan Virus” when he announced he was going into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone with the virus …

Rudd, now head of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, said: “Labelling the coronavirus the ‘Wuhan’ or ‘Chinese’ coronavirus doesn’t help solve this problem one bit …”

“Rather than engaging in juvenile political name-calling, how about convening the G20 health and finance ministers via a videoconference to develop a global framework to wrangle this thing to the ground.”