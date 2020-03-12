Brilliant US economist, Thomas Sowell has written and spoken that:

I’ve often said there are three questions that would destroy most of the arguments on the left. The first is: ‘Compared to what?’ The second is: ‘At what cost?’ And the third is: ‘What hard evidence do you have?’

Why are these questions important? Because it is a recognition that government does not fix things or solve problems. Governments deals in trade offs. Government makes one group better off at the expense of another in the hope that the net benefit is positive.

To give someone a grant or benefit requires taking money off someone else. To fund a pool in regional Australia prevents a road being built somewhere else. To create a government job requires taking money from somewhere else, destroying a job(s).

There are always losers from government policy. Always. The question is whether the trade off is worth it.

Which brings TAFKAS to the “stimulus” announced by the Morrison government today.

Will the announced package prevent Australia going into a recession? The general consensus is yes; from a technical perspective of avoiding 2 quarters of negative growth, Australia will likely avoid a recession. But at what cost?

The last large fiscal stimulus, mostly by way of increased government expenditure and increased government debt, set the scene for 12 years of sluggish growth, only avoiding subsequent technical recession thanks to the use, or overuse, of the immigration crutch.

So the question is, what will follow this time. This stimulus is what what cost? Probably the same thing – only worse.

It is not clear why one off cash supplements to pensioners and Newstart recipients will offer more than a one off sugar hit – Gerry Harvey and the poker machine industry will likely be licking their lips. Or maybe not so as to avoid spreading the virus.

If there is a case for increasing the pension or Newstart, it should be made and not masked through this.

Support for people who would otherwise be working, eg casuals, but can’t because of quarantine, a payment is probably a more justifiable.

But what is the Government going to do to prevent downstream economic consequences, you know like increased debt servicing? Chances are, they will do what Swanny did, …. kick the can down the road.

In the comments to an earlier post of TAFKAS‘, Pyrmonter suggested some alternative, supply side policies:

temporary measures that reduce the minimum wage levels in Modern Awards by 20% for the duration. Most employers will continue to pay at the old rates, but it will allow some to hire casuals for less, reducing the labour market shock.

Allow the automatic deferral for one period of all activity statement tax payments: this should free up liquidity primarily for small businesses, but will ultimately be reversed.

Suspension of all retail lease legislation for lettings of up to 90 days. Pop ups will solve some supply problems.

suspend the collection of payroll tax.

Very sensible. But such policies require, you know, work. Easier to listed to the Keynesians in Treasury and repeat the same medicine as last time. Not to mention splashing cash, social media posts and can kicking is much easier.