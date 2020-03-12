Does any of this sound familiar?

Police to be told to ditch right for victims to be believed in damning inspectorate report.
Police should ditch the practice of automatically believing alleged victims, a damning inquiry into the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the VIP sex abuse scandal is expected to recommend.
The report, published on Friday, is understood to be scathing of Scotland Yard’s handling of ludicrous and false claims made by Carl Beech, who was subsequently convicted of perverting the course of justice and child sex offences …
It is understood the latest inquiry by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) will also raise serious concern that officers lost sight of the need to find evidence for Beech’s extraordinary claims because they were dazzled by the prospect exposing a VIP paedophile ring whose members, beech claimed, included Sir Edward heath, Lord Brittan, Lord Bramall and the heads of MI5 and MI6.
They were also under pressure from Tom Watson, the former Labour Party deputy leader, who had encouraged Beech to go to the police and who had insisted a Westminster paedophile ring had existed.
Sir Richard’s report, which was handed to the Met Police in October 2016, made 25 recommendations including ending a policy that all victims of sexual abuse must be believed and that they are called victims rather than complainants.
The HMICFRS report is expected to recommend the requirement to believe victims should be removed from police guidance when they record crimes.
By a remarkable coincidence, news of this development breaks during George Pell’s High Court appeal.
Not before time.
Evidence.
It matters.
Coppers in Australia, particularly in Victoria, should be required to follow this instruction. Of course it will not happen because fitting up prominent people (did I hear someone mention George Pell?) is now standard behaviour for the, alleged, upholders of the law in Victoria. Once upon a time we had a police force in Victoria that was the best in Australia but since the days of Nixon, Overland and the current Chief Commissioner nobody can rely on them or trust them.
The ABC has, to my knowledge, never produced a word of reporting on the Carl Beech case – for obvious reasons – so I don’t expect them to report this.
It “Absolutely” matters. without evidence it is just scuttle butt.
It doesn’t matter whether it is in a court or by those rent seekers pushing their self interest
When can we ask for all the climate change peddlers to provide Evidence. Solutions and cost analysis . How about it channel 9.
I would go one step further. If the CSIRO or universities peddle unsubstantiated rubbish then start demanding some resignations. Start with the CSIRO chap from the senate the other day that produced a report suggesting that the bush fires were due to climate change, but when questioned by Cannavan admitted the CSIRO hadnt done any analysis. Where are the consequences? There should be consequences
Was Beech ever cross-examined and believed? So far as I can see, he sought to pervert the course of justice and made fraudulent claims, but I don’t think a court ever believed him.
After Pell was convicted didn’t the PM encourage abuse victims to come forward as they would be believed.
A moronic thing to say.
Think Geoffrey Rush and the actor Jarrett for a couple of examples.
How long before Australia wakes up to the UK case above.
Not long.
That looks like a length of the field try against the run of play!
A round of applause for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
How did that get out into the open?
A serious breach of politically correct protocol there!
When was that?
Victorian coppers have never been that great in my books.
Ned Kelly got the shits with them too, but shooting them wasn’t going to end well for him.
Although there were a coupla times I …………..well………….
But they were always better than the undertrained shit called NSW cops.
There has been some private push-back in the US as well where some colleges have lost bigtime when well-heeled parents of boys booted out on trumped up charges placed with in-house tribunals have gone to proper courts and obtained justice with damages.
Trust but verify.
We used to operate on the concept that senior police would pick up some instincts while on the job and thus although they would always listen to the full story, they would also trot off and check a few bits and pieces in the story to make sure it all fitted together. This is a simple enough idea, but it starts in the schools, teaching kids to work stuff out for themselves rather than telling teacher whatever bullshit she seems to want fed back to her.