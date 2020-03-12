Does any of this sound familiar?



Police should ditch the practice of automatically believing alleged victims, a damning inquiry into the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the VIP sex abuse scandal is expected to recommend.

The report, published on Friday, is understood to be scathing of Scotland Yard’s handling of ludicrous and false claims made by Carl Beech, who was subsequently convicted of perverting the course of justice and child sex offences …

It is understood the latest inquiry by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) will also raise serious concern that officers lost sight of the need to find evidence for Beech’s extraordinary claims because they were dazzled by the prospect exposing a VIP paedophile ring whose members, beech claimed, included Sir Edward heath, Lord Brittan, Lord Bramall and the heads of MI5 and MI6.

They were also under pressure from Tom Watson, the former Labour Party deputy leader, who had encouraged Beech to go to the police and who had insisted a Westminster paedophile ring had existed.

Sir Richard’s report, which was handed to the Met Police in October 2016, made 25 recommendations including ending a policy that all victims of sexual abuse must be believed and that they are called victims rather than complainants.

The HMICFRS report is expected to recommend the requirement to believe victims should be removed from police guidance when they record crimes.