Labor Lite

Well. It’s happened. Was there any doubt. The politicians may have changed, but the econocrats haven’t.

This morning, the Morrison Government announced …. drum roll please …. $900 cheques.

Ok. They were $750 cheques and they are more tightly targeted than those under the Rudd-Swan-Henry axis of profligacy. But the underlying logic is the same. Go early, go hard, go household.

The Government has also announced:

a $1bn regional community fund to protect remote and rural communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Might this be called the Building the Regional Pools Revolution or perhaps the Building the Regional Women’s Change Room Revolution. All will be powered with renewable energy of course, except when coal powered electricity is required.

Has there been a tax cut, a regulatory roll back, a freeze on public sector expenditures? Of course not. Something that might stimulate, or even better stop destimulate, private sector production. No. Of course not.

Hey. When the ABC comes to the Government for extra money to cover COVID, they will probably claim that it is necessary to stimulate the economy; although perhaps only the inner city economy. But still.

From a political perspective, the issue is more important than the solution which is why the solutions are empty.

And speaking of swimming pools:

Every dollar that Congress injects into the economy must first be taxed or borrowed out of the economy. So in a typical, full-employment economy, government spending merely redistributes purchasing power from one part of the economy to another. It is the equivalent of trying to raise a swimming pool’s water level by taking water from one end and dumping it into the other end.

But that’s ok. Because when the economy recovers, as it will at some point, the Government will claim credit even though they did nothing but slow the ultimate recovery in the first place. Just like there being no evidence that Rudd and Swan “saved Australia from the GFC”, there will be no evidence that Morrison and Frydenberg “saved Australia from Covid 19”. But the legend will remain for the next taxpayer money splash and for the next generation to pick up the tab.

Stimulus bills are seen as successful because the theory is non-falsifiable. When the economy does not respond to stimulus, such as the 2001 and 2008 rebates, advocates often claim the policies must have been too small. But when the economic downturn ends — as virtually all do eventually — any enacted stimulus will get the credit, even when it was implemented after the recession ended, and missed every economic benchmark.

Tax cuts, regulatory reform, Government reach roll back. Too hard. Too much work. Too many rent seekers to fight. Much easier to splash the cash and ask people to thank you.