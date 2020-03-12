Labor Lite

Well. It’s happened. Was there any doubt. The politicians may have changed, but the econocrats haven’t.
This morning, the Morrison Government announced …. drum roll please …. $900 cheques.
Ok. They were $750 cheques and they are more tightly targeted than those under the Rudd-Swan-Henry axis of profligacy. But the underlying logic is the same. Go early, go hard, go household.
The Government has also announced:
a $1bn regional community fund to protect remote and rural communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Might this be called the Building the Regional Pools Revolution or perhaps the Building the Regional Women’s Change Room Revolution. All will be powered with renewable energy of course, except when coal powered electricity is required.
Has there been a tax cut, a regulatory roll back, a freeze on public sector expenditures? Of course not. Something that might stimulate, or even better stop destimulate, private sector production. No. Of course not.
Hey. When the ABC comes to the Government for extra money to cover COVID, they will probably claim that it is necessary to stimulate the economy; although perhaps only the inner city economy. But still.
From a political perspective, the issue is more important than the solution which is why the solutions are empty.
And speaking of swimming pools:
Every dollar that Congress injects into the economy must first be taxed or borrowed out of the economy. So in a typical, full-employment economy, government spending merely redistributes purchasing power from one part of the economy to another. It is the equivalent of trying to raise a swimming pool’s water level by taking water from one end and dumping it into the other end.
But that’s ok. Because when the economy recovers, as it will at some point, the Government will claim credit even though they did nothing but slow the ultimate recovery in the first place. Just like there being no evidence that Rudd and Swan “saved Australia from the GFC”, there will be no evidence that Morrison and Frydenberg “saved Australia from Covid 19”. But the legend will remain for the next taxpayer money splash and for the next generation to pick up the tab.
Stimulus bills are seen as successful because the theory is non-falsifiable. When the economy does not respond to stimulus, such as the 2001 and 2008 rebates, advocates often claim the policies must have been too small. But when the economic downturn ends — as virtually all do eventually — any enacted stimulus will get the credit, even when it was implemented after the recession ended, and missed every economic benchmark.
Tax cuts, regulatory reform, Government reach roll back. Too hard. Too much work. Too many rent seekers to fight. Much easier to splash the cash and ask people to thank you.
I didn’t get Kev cheque. I probably won’t get ScoMo cheque.
I’ll probably change my mind in a fortnight, but …
I’m not sure it’s a bad thing. There are AD as well as AS side issues to this. While I’m sure we’ll come through it, the supply side issues are apt to feed into demand as well.
That said, it has all the usual issues:
(a) the stationary bandit redistributing booty to buy popularity
(b) trying to deal with what is largely an aggregate supply issue with aggregate demand ‘management’ (1970s anyone? Is there anyone left in Treasury or the RBA who can recall inflation?)
(c) the idea of ‘targeting’ is so much pseudo-science: as if someone in Treasury really understands this money will be spent rather than saved (and whether the fact that it is being distributed doesn’t do as much to raise anxiety as reduce it by signalling panic)
(d) the assumption that low interest rates will continue forever, so that borrowing is nearly costless, Stephanie Kelton-style (we’ll see when this debt needs to be rolled over).
(e) perhaps most importantly – the reinforcement of the idea that the commonwealth can and must act as a social insurer, and what that does to private saving and precaution-taking.
Has there been a tax cut, a regulatory roll back, a freeze on public sector expenditures?
Here’s how that discussion went:
“Oh, we couldn’t possibly do that, Minister”.
“Oh…OK then.”
A reduction in electricity prices would have had an economy wide return.
On the whole though, any time Government returns money I am happy.
$750 – how much is that terms of loo rolls?
This is the big issue. This only exacerbates the lack of personal responsibility in our society. What was a safety net becomes an entitlement and so the race to the bottom gathers speed.
How to fix an economy by Josh Friedchickenburger.
Rob Peter to pay Paul
We’re so fucked.
Worthwhile, differing thoughts on the topic of AE management by two fellows worth reading:
https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2020/03/corona-virus-monetary-policy.html
https://www.econlib.org/not-all-ngdp-fluctuations-are-bad/
The IPA’s study on Australian local, state and federal government as a percentage of GDP is now seven years old and urgently needs updating: even before the explosion in state government/public service expenditure in Queensland and Victoria, government was confiscating around 40 cents in every dollar from its citizens. And the Stupid Fucking Liberal party’s reponse to the doubling of federal expenditures between 2007 and 2013 under Labor was to consolidate the size of the Big Government monster and its gross government debt, now heading for $600 billion when it was zero under Costello.
Australia is choking on the size of government. The real wealth-generating econ0my is in recession and will be so until government is reduced as a percentage of GDP.
Some thoughts on an alternative program for recession-busting, focusing on supply:
– temporary measures that reduce the minimum wage levels in Modern Awards by 20% for the duration. Most employers will continue to pay at the old rates, but it will allow some to hire casuals for less, reducing the labour market shock.
– Allow the automatic deferral for one period of all activity statement tax payments: this should free up liquidity primarily for small businesses, but will ultimately be reversed.
– Suspension of all retail lease legislation for lettings of up to 90 days. Pop ups will solve some supply problems.
– suspend the collection of payroll tax.
Goose Morristeen and Josh Frydchickenberger – a pair of preposterous shovel ready imbeciles who will never allow themselves to hit rock bottom.
We are “reliably informed” Keynes “solved” all the problems in the past.
I foresee unforeseen consequences.
Not 0nly that, but taxes destroy more economic activity than the funds raised due to the deadweight cost of taxation. Depending on the efficiency of the tax, $1 of taxes raised in Australia will deduct between $1.25 and $1.50 from the economy.
Not only that, as Judith Sloan has pointed out many times, $1 of government spending only creates about $0.30 of economic value in Australia.
Only government could take $1.50, turn it into 30 cents and claim that it as successful stimulus.
Ummm, that would require rational thinking. Adding more (big & small) taxpayers to a diminishing pool requires lateral thinking, and we can’t have that.