May I make a suggestion? Something fans can identify with …

Schoolgirl sex scandal costs Bulldogs new $2 million sponsorship.

The Bulldogs schoolgirl sex scandal has cost the club a $2 million major sponsorship deal with family restaurant chain Rashays.

The Bulldogs were on the verge of announcing the two-year deal on Tuesday night, having agreed to terms with Rashays after long-time sponsor Kia left the club for the Brisbane Broncos this year.

However, after the Bulldogs contacted Rashays to inform them that two players, Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor, had been stood down for having consensual sex with high school girls they met in Port Macquarie, the restaurant chain pulled out of the deal.

Canterbury had spent the off-season searching for a major sponsor, with captain Josh Jackson appearing at last week’s NRL launch as the only club representative wearing a jersey without a sponsor.

It’s just a mock-up at this stage but, hey, it’s kind of intimidating if you look at it for a while. But seriously … I don’t blame Rashays for not wanting to associate its family-friendly brand with circumstances of this kind. Nor do I blame the club for sanctioning the players for bringing young women back to their hotel room. The ban on doing so is sound policy and its infringement a serious breach. However, no law was broken. Fit young men will pursue pretty young women and pretty young women will pursue fit young men. Not exactly a news flash. The larger ethical breach I see – of privacy, I mean – is the naming in the national press of the two players.