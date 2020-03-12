May I make a suggestion? Something fans can identify with …

Schoolgirl sex scandal costs Bulldogs new $2 million sponsorship.
The Bulldogs schoolgirl sex scandal has cost the club a $2 million major sponsorship deal with family restaurant chain Rashays.
The Bulldogs were on the verge of announcing the two-year deal on Tuesday night, having agreed to terms with Rashays after long-time sponsor Kia left the club for the Brisbane Broncos this year.
However, after the Bulldogs contacted Rashays to inform them that two players, Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor, had been stood down for having consensual sex with high school girls they met in Port Macquarie, the restaurant chain pulled out of the deal.
Canterbury had spent the off-season searching for a major sponsor, with captain Josh Jackson appearing at last week’s NRL launch as the only club representative wearing a jersey without a sponsor.
It’s just a mock-up at this stage but, hey, it’s kind of intimidating if you look at it for a while. But seriously … I don’t blame Rashays for not wanting to associate its family-friendly brand with circumstances of this kind. Nor do I blame the club for sanctioning the players for bringing young women back to their hotel room. The ban on doing so is sound policy and its infringement a serious breach. However, no law was broken. Fit young men will pursue pretty young women and pretty young women will pursue fit young men. Not exactly a news flash. The larger ethical breach I see – of privacy, I mean – is the naming in the national press of the two players.
A new puritanism emerges. What happened to the sexual revolution that we were so proud of in the 1960s and 70s. I am as puritanical as anyone personally but what is going on?
NSW Origin players sanctioned for having a quiet beer a couple of days out from the game. Not long ago first grade footballers trained on beer and meat pies and many would have had a smoke in the sheds at half time.
Rubbish .. at least one of the two used an, official, school visit to chat-up a pupil .. why this doesn’t come under grooming surprises me.
Not to mention what sort of phone chat site the other one was using to pick-up a 17 years old!
I also noticed a couple of NRL pundits using the boys will be boys excuse to attempt to play it all down .. neither of the pair are BOYS but men who used their thugby-gained personas to pursue school-girls!
Coach Ron Barassi was asked what he thought about players having sex the night before the game. He said it was ok if that was what they normally did in the evening but he didn’t recommend a really heavy night showing off with a new partner.
They could be renamed “The Flying Rolls”… “The Flapping Rolls”… “The Bullbogs”.
If they could get the Qantas gnome to sponsor them, they could be named “The Rolls Joyce”.
Schools should concentrate on the 3Rs – reading, writing and rugby league.
Fascinating the twists and turns. Is it moral? Are the girls responsible? Were they taken advantage of? My parents would have had no hesitation to condemn the men. Now no one knows. It is just another step towards Izlam with its private mysterious world and very publicly enforced stringent rules. The only solution when you ditch Chriztianity, I am afraid.
Some Hillbilly talk
Jethro: Hey, Paw, I’m gonna marry me Emmy-Lou.
Father: But, boy, she’s 15!!
Jethro: I knows, Paw, but she looks 12.
If none of you can see the bigger agenda hear you are fools
Woman are Independent and Strong!!! don’t slut shame women for their choices!!
How dare young men act on their natural urges and invite willing girls over to their hotel room, those poor women must be protected at all costs
I personally don’t see the problem, a 23 year old and a 24 year old man invited invited some girls that are legal over to their hotel room, The girls were happy to oblige, now the men have lost their careers, their livelihood and their dignity and the women have become victims.
What if it was your daughter??? So what, what could i do about it, if she is legal and willingly went over to a strange mans house despite my wife and ours upbringing that is her choice, i wouldn’t be happy but what could i do. By all accounts the girls had a great time and bragged about it on social media
I would be more concerned about my son or brother who no longer has a job and has been made out liek he is some kind of paedophile pervert
Funny how CL seems to always take the side of the groomer.
Girls Just Want To Have Fun!
Grooming? The girls are over the age of consent. No illegality has occurred and the girls have not made any complaint.
Groupies have been around forever nothing new here except a new Puritanism.
Modern females are confident, strong, independent, can do anything apparently except in this age of empowerment they still need protection from themselves.
Naming the players is unavoidable – eventually someone will ask why the two of them weren’t playing.
As for the policy and accusations of a new “moral puritanism”, give me a break. These guys are supposed to be professionals. They’re paid more than 99% of us, and they know exactly what they can and cannot do as representatives of their employer. If this happened on their own time, it would still be creepy, but not necessarily a problem. But it happened at a team event and the team hotel. These guys were on a work trip.
Meanwhile, over at the AFL, they are celebrating homosexuality.
Of course this is the approved type of sex for the 21st century football club. How many AWFL players have had sex with a 17 yr old do you reckon?
CL supports sportsmen using school visits to pick up chicks for casual sex. Hopefully leading to pregnancies where said chicks become stay-at-home mums! The face of modern conservatism.