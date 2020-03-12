Here’s an interesting question or two.

Is money that is taken from Australians by compulsion, by force, by mandate a tax? Consider this definition of a tax:

a sum of money demanded by a government for its support or for specific facilities or services, levied upon incomes, property, sales, etc.

Does your answer to the previous question change if you maybe get that money back at a later date, possibly more, possibly less?

Ok. The Cat is out of the Cat. TAFKAS is talking superannuation. Is superannuation a tax? Perhaps it is.

Here is a parallel. The good old pension. Money is forcibly taken as a deduction from your salary (like income tax). Money is returned later when you retire (like a pension), maybe.

Yes there are differences in the specifics, but really, is there any difference in principle?

So let’s throw another shrimp on the barbie and assume that superannuation is a tax. What does it say about those ridiculous statements suggesting Australia is a low tax country when you add superannuation to the 36-38% of GDP collected in tax by our 3 levels of government (excluding fines, fees and charges)? It possibly renders them ridiculous. After all, many other countries, wash their citizens’ retirement “savings” through the Government’s P&L.

If superannuation is a tax, and TAFKAS contends that it is, why then is not the proposed increase in compulsory superannuation contributions considered a tax increase? A great big tax increase advocated for and promoted by the ALP. And why would a tax cut in the form of reduced or not compulsed superannuation not be considered a stimulus?

If you can answer this, you are a better man than I am GungaDin. Or better woman or better whatever the non binary descriptor is.

Taking this line further. If superannuation is a tax, would not the people who manage the system be public servants? You might think so. But would these salaries be tolerated in the public sector? Actually. In Australia they probably would.