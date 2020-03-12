Trump: We will suspend travel from Europe to US for the next 30 days

I imagine others will become part of the travel ban as well. I also think this is true:
The media’s hysteria about coronavirus is intended to destroy the American economy because media types are focused single-mindedly on defeating Trump.
There is therefore no longer any independent source of information you can trust since the media is now fully corrupted by its political messaging. Who can you turn to?
What will happen is that the virus will soon enough become another nothing burger and Trump (as well as many others) will be vindicated. The Democrats and their supporters will soon enough have their very own Don Quixote leading the charge on the windmills of history.