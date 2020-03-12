Washing our hands of responsibility

Via Instapundit, an interesting development of the argument I made in general terms last week:
Stay-at-home parents could keep us safer amid coronavirus outbreak.
In Seattle, 14 people have died as of Friday morning amid at least 75 confirmed cases. The number of Seattle residents infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 is probably far, far higher because testing is so scarce.
So the area is faced with a lethal and contagious virus for which no treatment is available, and unknown hundreds or maybe thousands of people are infected.
That’s why the county government is telling people to “avoid bringing large groups of people together” and encouraging everyone to work from home as much as possible. If you’re curious, “large groups” are defined as gatherings of more than 10 people.
Yet Seattle Public Schools announced on Thursday that they are keeping schools open. While canceling all school district gatherings, they’re keeping school, childcare, and aftercare open.
Why would you say 12 people can’t get together but say that we should keep open schools, where hundreds of children, teachers, staff, parents all are in close proximity, eating, chewing on pencils, and using the bathroom?
Because the alternative is too fantastic and horrifying to consider: mums at home looking after their children.
Of course, fathers could also be required to abandon work to undertake childcare. I have no idea how CL earns a crust, but he might be surprised to learn how many wives earn more than their husbands.
CL’s nostalgia for peasant life is touching, if misplaced. And shared with the northern NSW hippies.
I know, lets shut the entire world down in a vain attempt to stop the spread of a new flu outbreak. The economic and social damage can be ignored of course so let panic reign. That works so well.
@ Andre
Some musings. Not sure they’re all consistent, but I think we should be taking this seriously, and thinking about it carefully.
It’s an interesting co-ordination problem: do we shut down now in anticipation, and incur a high cost from disruption, but possibly low cost from the disease; or wait until you get Italy-like levels of disease, with deaths for some because, among other things, of ‘peak demand’ for healthcare services, and incur a high cost?
My starting point is that people normally make decisions that are fairly rational. I don’t think the ‘panic buying’ we’ve seen is quite as irrational as is generally assumed: I think the steps taken are relativley cheap protection against a low probability of high harm.
There are problems of co-ordination here:
– people can be assymptomatically contagious
– the virus is said to be highly contagoius
– there is no contractual or tort regime of liability for infecting another, and even if there were, most of those who carried infectoin could not meet the liabiltiy that would follow from their actions, which may in any event be (at most) negligence, not recklessness or intentional.
– healthcare capacity, while it will have some flexibility, is likely to hit a physical limit, so that patients could die for want of care (see the chart in Kates’ post).
– given the contagiousness of the disease and vulnerability of parts of the population (it seems to be very serious for men over 70 in mediocre health), it seems unlikely that we can get to the point where it ‘burns out’ because of herd immunity (which needn’t be 100% of the population) without there being a quite large disease burden.
Given the restricted access to testing and (I presume) imperfect reliability of the test, the basis for isolation is either set at a level that isolates vast swathes of the population in the hope of slowing the pace of transmission (see eg the reports of whole school populations being put into isolation in NY); or we all take extreme measures once and for all, and seek to substitute leisure or work from home, essentially to wait out the period until some sort of reliable treatment or vaccine becomes available. That could be quite a long time.