What Becomes of The Brokenhearted? Don’t Ask Paul

PAUL Kelly yesterday conflated two things – COVID-19 and declining American life expectancy – to declare, as he frequently does, a new paradigm in politics that may sweep all before it, including, on this occasion, Donald Trump. “So far, he has looked out of his depth, peddling as late as Monday­ foolish tweets including a dismissal of coronavirus in comparison with the common flu,” Kelly argues. This is complete nonsense. Trump has been praised by the Democrat Governor of California and WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. For a Republican President with Trump’s hard-earned status in the left’s take-no-prisoners demonology, these are remarkable endorsements. Coronavirus “isn’t Nancy ­Pelosi or Kim Jong-un,” Kelly continues – sarcastically – it being “immune from his standard tactics, bullying and spin.” This may be the first compliment received by the feared bug. It isn’t like the House Speaker. To Kelly, Trump is also a “fairweather leader” whose term so far hasn’t seen challenges of historical magnitude at all. How about persuading North Korea to at least act sane – that some good may come of it, ending Iranian terrorism, shutting down a failed war in Afghanistan, loosening China’s stranglehold on supply chains, destroying ISIS and staring down a coup d’état without precedent in US history. Trump hasn’t had a day of fair weather since he was inaugurated.

It seems ‘editor-at-large’ Kelly has allowed himself to be influenced by a newly manufactured Never Trumper/left-wing talking point now doing the rounds on Twitter whose theme is that “lucky” Trump is now facing his first test of leadership and is not succeeding. The goal is to cynically deploy COVID-19 as a bio-weapon to kill his administration’s enviable ensemble of achievements and boost disturbed geriatric Joe Biden into the White House on the promise of a more Cuban medical system. It is astoundingly hypocritical of Kelly to don the red pañuelico and run with the bullshit, Pamplona-like, in such company. He doesn’t suggest any epidemiological measures that should have been enacted, preferring to discuss – as Great Man Theory aficionados always do – the situational theatre (or ‘optics’) of crisis. The conflation mentioned above occurs in Kelly’s oddly shocked analysis of research by economists Angus Deaton and Anne Case on the growing American underclass.

The husband and wife duo have researched and written extensively about the declining health and wellbeing in the US of people who would formerly have been classified as ‘working class.’ For the first time in 100 years, life expectancy at birth in America has declined for three successive years (2015 to 2017). Deaton and Case see this as the logical end-point for a populace increasingly addicted to (and killed by) drugs and alcohol, increasingly divorced and increasingly driven to suicide. In 2017, more Americans took their own lives – about 70,000 – than were killed in the Vietnam War. To the authors, these “deaths of despair” are part of a bigger, grimmer story of desolation. Less well educated Americans are now unable to find a meaningful working and family life in a globalised economy where solid blue-collar ‘jobs for life’ no longer exist in the same number they did even in the later twentieth century. Making dire lives worse, they argue, is a health-care system out of their financial reach and a pharmaceuticals industry widely seen as predatory (especially with opioids).

Now, all of this is worrying and tragic but it isn’t new information. Kelly’s description of coronavirus in this context as a “metaphor for the deeper sickness that ails America” is contrived bordering on trite. COVID-19 is not a metaphor. To also describe it as “an unprecedented health threat” is simply strange. Did Kelly not heed the metrics of America’s drugs and suicide apocalypse he himself related to us via Deaton and Case? There is no vaccination for despair. What is the answer, then? What is it President Trump is supposed to do? Kelly doesn’t know and neither do his concerned informants:



The answer, as Case and Deaton­ argue, is not “some fantastic socialist utopia” (think Sanders) but it does require deep and far-reaching health and economic reforms to break the cycle where elites get rich and working people get left behin­d and die earlier than they should.



So the answer to the “metaphor” of coronavirus and existential despair is reforms that break the cycle? That’s it? No role for revivifying educational excellence? No insistence the media and those across the congressional aisle stop sabotaging democracy? Because health and economic “reforms” alone will not lift spirits. To do that, leaders have to reject the moral subjectivism underpinning the left’s assault on traditional families and defeat those seeking to level Western Civilisation in favour of a gender-fluid, diversity-policed, man-hating, children-killing, historically illiterate hellhole. The President thanks you, Paul. Now let him to get on with the business of slaying his nation-wrecking foes, re-tooling America and creating enough embedded economic power at home to at least offer the chance of a better life for the currently brokenhearted.