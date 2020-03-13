Climate roundup 13 March

Matt Ridley on the British energy suicide note. Boris Johnson is running with Theresa May’s legislation to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions in 2050. That means getting along without the 85% of their energy that currently comes from gas, oil and coal. Is that a misprint? How do they plan to replace 85% of their current energy consumption that comes from hydrocarbons? The electricity grid is the easy part because it is only about 20% of their energy. What about all the heating, transport and industrial processes?

How much more can people take?

Subsidies for wind, solar and biomass electricity have made household electricity prices about 35% higher than they would otherwise have been, according to the government’s own estimates. The prices paid by businesses – which are also passed on to consumers in the prices of products and services – are more like 60% higher.

He reports that Britain is reopening subsidy schemes to wind and solar power. In that last case, ministers argue that onshore wind power is now cheaper than fossil-fuel power and no longer needs subsidies, so they have reopened the subsidies for it. Eh?

The falling cost of offshore wind power is a big myth, by the way. The system cost, connections and back-up required to stabilise a grid relying heavily on intermittent energy is huge, growing and not included in the headline figure for wind subsidy.

And it goes on. Fuel tax is already exceedingly high in this country, leading many hauliers who come here from the continent to carry extra diesel tanks so they don’t have to refuel while here. Insisting on biofuels will increase the underlying cost and that will be multiplied by Fuel Duty (is that the Chancellor’s cunning plan?). In any case, it takes almost as much diesel and gas to plant, fertilise and harvest a crop of wheat as you get ethanol out of it.

How is Boris going to retain the votes of the not-so-well-off and not very woke Labor voters that he picked up last time?

The German obsession with getting rid of nuclear energy. Matt Ridley wrote that the ruinously expensive Energiewende has poisoned their export economy and only an undervalued exchange rate is keeping the show on the road. How much longer can the show stay on the road? Is Germany slipping into recession or just experiencing some hiccups? The weirdest thing about the German situation is the rush to close down their nuclear power stations and reduce emissions at the same time.

You don’t have to be a Rhodes Scholar (or a roads scholar as the police inspector wrote in his notes) to see that nuclear power provides both continuous “dispatchable” energy and zero emissions to deliver what the climate loonies want and also what everyone else wants at the same time (win-win). But the contribution of nuclear to German commercial energy consumption declined from 40% in 2002 to 12% in 2020! Not surprisingly that has made it very hard to achieve the green energy transition that became official policy in 2000.

Power prices have doubled, or more, while domestic electricity generation in 2018 was 54% RE, mostly wind (39%) and only about 3% each for hydro and solar (pumped hydro is being phased out!). But electricity only accounts for about a third of gross energy consumption.

When you look at gross power consumption, only 42.6 percent was renewables in 2018. Energy imports account for a significant portion of Germany’s consumption. In 2018, Germany’s energy import dependency was 63.57 percent, and the vast majority of its imports were oil, gas, and coal. Strict regulations and limited available gas resources make domestic production of natural gas in Germany fairly limited, and the country imports 93 percent of its natural gas.

Germany is falling far behind all the targets that were set for green energy so more strenuous and expensive efforts have been proposed to accelerate the process. One would have thought that the experience of the energy transition would have soured the populace but the paper contains surprising figures from public opinion surveys to show that the Energiewende is still very popular and nuclear power is still regarded as very dangerous and undesirable.

A hot tip for nerds, courtesy of Jamal, a remarkably scholarly and wide-ranging survey of scientific research and policy studies by a Canadian, James G Matkin. His scope is remarkable, from climate and energy to property rights and government intervention in industrial relations .

A former British Columbia, Canada deputy minister of labour and of intergovernmental relations, former President and CEO of the Business Council of British Columbia, and a former British Columbia Law Society secretary and executive director. He studied law and economics at Harvard as a Frank Knox Fellow received an LL.M. in 1969. He is a prolific advocate of climate change denial.