Crone of Arc

Posted on 12:48 am, March 13, 2020 by currencylad
My view: civilization as we know it is at stake. It’s about everything. It’s about America. We ask God to bless America.”

Nancy Pelosi on the importance of beating Donald Trump.

2 Responses to Crone of Arc

  1. stackja
    #3354236, posted on March 13, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Nancy is really saying: Democratic Party as we know it is at stake.

  2. Scott Osmond
    #3354244, posted on March 13, 2020 at 1:09 am

    A mad bitter old hag. For the first time in the last 70 years or so someone has an alternative vision that they are willing to put up and fight for. What she is aposed to is anyone who is not on board with the DemocRat program. When you examine the last 70 years it’s an endless stream of everyone of the right excepting the left’s language, premises and solutions without much opposition.

