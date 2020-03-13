Crone of Arc

My view: civilization as we know it is at stake. It’s about everything. It’s about America. We ask God to bless America.”
– Nancy Pelosi on the importance of beating Donald Trump.
– Nancy Pelosi on the importance of beating Donald Trump.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Of course the problem is demand, but it is not only demand, it is demand that must operate through repressed and illegal channels. Illegality creates obscene profits that finance the murderous tactics of the drug lords; illegality leads to the corruption of law enforcement officials; illegality monopolizes the efforts of honest law forces so that they are starved for resources to fight the simpler crimes of robbery, theft and assault.
Nancy is really saying: Democratic Party as we know it is at stake.
A mad bitter old hag. For the first time in the last 70 years or so someone has an alternative vision that they are willing to put up and fight for. What she is aposed to is anyone who is not on board with the DemocRat program. When you examine the last 70 years it’s an endless stream of everyone of the right excepting the left’s language, premises and solutions without much opposition.