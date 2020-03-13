Defending the minimal state in a time of crisis

Never ones to waste a crisis the collectivists will use the Coronavirus to push their barrow.
Everyone’s a socialist in a pandemic. …There may be a silver lining here: What if the virus forces Americans and their elected representatives to recognize the strength of a collectivist ethos? Farhad Manjoo in the New York Times.
The empire strikes back.
Is Mr. Manjoo right? Just like there are supposedly no atheists in foxholes, are there no libertarians in a pandemic?
Here are four basic points to show why this is wrong.
From Dan Mitchell, Our Man in DC.
Hence the need to keep people feeling vulnerable – making them look to a bigger collective power.
And guess what? You would be spared so much of the frailties of the human body if you spent your life hooked up to life-support equipment.
China is the current standard for BIG government and it handled the issue disastrously.
No Mr Manjoo is observably correct even if he is a disgusting socialist.
Anybody who is frightened of contagion is, and must be, a totalitarian. The excuses of Dan Mitchell are pathetic and arbitrary. At the end of the day, if you are frightened of contagion then given the ubiquity of germs, you will *always* have an excuse to initiate violence against someone else because of the threat that they *might* cause.
Saying things like “well a smaller government will be able to oppress people with the dreaded germs more efficiently than a larger government” does not, in any way, shape or from, make you less of a totalitarian.
A book I read as a graduate student many years ago made an impression on me and is relevant here:
Roberts, D. (1960). Victorian origins of the British welfare state. Yale University Press.
Roberts pointed out that when Victoria came to the throne the public service consisted of about 40,000 people engaged primarily in the defence of the realm and the collection of revenue to pay for that. It was the response to cholera and other infectious diseases that led to a relaxation in the doctrine of laissez faireas reich and poor alike were threatened.
One thing I have always found interesting is that one of the key success in responding, the sewering of London, preceded the emergence of germ theory and was undertaken on the basis of the erroneous ‘miasma’ theory of ‘bad airs’. They did the right thing, but for the wrong reason. (John Snow’s stealing pump handles helped).