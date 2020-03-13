Defending the minimal state in a time of crisis

Never ones to waste a crisis the collectivists will use the Coronavirus to push their barrow.

Everyone’s a socialist in a pandemic. …There may be a silver lining here: What if the virus forces Americans and their elected representatives to recognize the strength of a collectivist ethos? Farhad Manjoo in the New York Times.

The empire strikes back.

Is Mr. Manjoo right? Just like there are supposedly no atheists in foxholes, are there no libertarians in a pandemic?

Here are four basic points to show why this is wrong.

From Dan Mitchell, Our Man in DC.