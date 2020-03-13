Defending the minimal state in a time of crisis

Posted on 7:30 am, March 13, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Never ones to waste a crisis the collectivists will use the Coronavirus to push their barrow.

Everyone’s a socialist in a pandemic. …There may be a silver lining here: What if the virus forces Americans and their elected representatives to recognize the strength of a collectivist ethos? Farhad Manjoo in the New York Times.

The empire strikes back.

Is Mr. Manjoo right? Just like there are supposedly no atheists in foxholes, are there no libertarians in a pandemic?

Here are four basic points to show why this is wrong.

From Dan Mitchell, Our Man in DC.

  1. Mother Lode
    #3354349, posted on March 13, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Hence the need to keep people feeling vulnerable – making them look to a bigger collective power.

    And guess what? You would be spared so much of the frailties of the human body if you spent your life hooked up to life-support equipment.

  2. Clam Chowdah
    #3354350, posted on March 13, 2020 at 7:40 am

    China is the current standard for BIG government and it handled the issue disastrously.

  3. DHS
    #3354371, posted on March 13, 2020 at 8:09 am

    No Mr Manjoo is observably correct even if he is a disgusting socialist.

    Anybody who is frightened of contagion is, and must be, a totalitarian. The excuses of Dan Mitchell are pathetic and arbitrary. At the end of the day, if you are frightened of contagion then given the ubiquity of germs, you will *always* have an excuse to initiate violence against someone else because of the threat that they *might* cause.

    Saying things like “well a smaller government will be able to oppress people with the dreaded germs more efficiently than a larger government” does not, in any way, shape or from, make you less of a totalitarian.

  4. stackja
    #3354376, posted on March 13, 2020 at 8:13 am

    CORONAVIRUS IN PERSPECTIVE
    POSTED ON MARCH 12, 2020 BY JOHN HINDERAKER
    Rightly or wrongly, coronavirus has come to dominate the news and has devastated the stock market, at least temporarily. Government at all levels is afraid of being accused of doing too little, and therefore is, if anything, contributing to an atmosphere of panic.

    At this point, we don’t know how serious the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. will ultimately be. So far, the latest total I have seen is 38 deaths in the U.S. No doubt that total will increase significantly, but will it rise to the level of the estimated 80,000 flu deaths that the U.S. experienced just two years ago, the winter of 2017-18? I created this chart, which shows coronavirus fatalities to date compared with the 2017-18 total. There is a line there for coronavirus, but you can’t see it yet.
    My plan is to continue to update the chart as coronavirus infections continue. I think it will be a valuable tool to put coronavirus in perspective. Perhaps, by this time next year, the coronavirus bar will be several multiples of the 2017-18 bar. Perhaps not.

  5. stackja
    #3354383, posted on March 13, 2020 at 8:22 am

    CBS Los Angeles
    @CBSLA
    #BREAKING: The Hollywood Pantages Theatre is suspending all performances of “Hamilton” through March 31. The hit musical was set to open tonight. It runs through Nov. 22.

  7. Aynsley Kellow
    #3354391, posted on March 13, 2020 at 8:30 am

    A book I read as a graduate student many years ago made an impression on me and is relevant here:
    Roberts, D. (1960). Victorian origins of the British welfare state. Yale University Press.
    Roberts pointed out that when Victoria came to the throne the public service consisted of about 40,000 people engaged primarily in the defence of the realm and the collection of revenue to pay for that. It was the response to cholera and other infectious diseases that led to a relaxation in the doctrine of laissez faireas reich and poor alike were threatened.
    One thing I have always found interesting is that one of the key success in responding, the sewering of London, preceded the emergence of germ theory and was undertaken on the basis of the erroneous ‘miasma’ theory of ‘bad airs’. They did the right thing, but for the wrong reason. (John Snow’s stealing pump handles helped).

