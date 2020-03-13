Nailed

Posted on 2:01 pm, March 13, 2020 by currencylad

31,000 Chinese students arrive in Australia despite coronavirus travel ban.

5 Responses to Nailed

  1. Archivist
    #3354807, posted on March 13, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    I agree with Kelly. Broadly, Morrison has gotten it right so far.

    Certainly, the massive overseas student arrivals are a black mark, but they were orchestrated by the universities, in defiance of the government.

  2. BorisG
    #3354810, posted on March 13, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Trump and Bibi Netanyahu have a lot in common. Both constantly whinge about hostile media, both condemn the left, both battle hostile judicial system which they claim tries to overturn the will of the people.

    But in this crisis their actions are strikingly different. Bibi has been proactive while Trump reactive.

  3. Lee
    #3354812, posted on March 13, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Paul Kelly, TDS sufferer.

    Even some prominent Democrats in the U.S. have praised Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

  4. Lee
    #3354813, posted on March 13, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Trump and Bibi Netanyahu have a lot in common. Both constantly whinge about hostile media, both condemn the left …

    You don’t think they have good reason to?

  5. Pyrmonter
    #3354814, posted on March 13, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Are those Chinese students, having undergone quarantine, more dangerous (each) than the Danes and Norwegians who are still free to fly here?

