Pumpkin on a broomhandle

Ok. TAFKAS gets it. He understands that, given the current zeitgeist, SkyNews After Dark programs need to have female panelists. TAFKAS may not agree, but TAFKAS gets it.

However, and this is the big however, can the SkyNews bookers please be a bit more judicious in the selection of panelists. And more specifically, can they please stop booking Bronwyn Bishop.

Bishop not only devalues the conversation, but she devalues the Sky brand. She also, by (incorrectly) self declaring herself a conservative cum libertarian devalues the conservative brand.

She is a clown in perpetual beclown mode. Her hair, make up and outfits only require the addition of a red nose, water spray lapel flower and floppy shoes to complete the picture.

This is a woman who has spend the bulk of her working life on the tax payer teet. She now reclines from her tax payer funded, generous defined benefit pre-2004 parliamentary pension scheme. Although it probably would not have changed the course of history, the damage she caused with her helicopter junket was sizeable. She goes on and on about free enterprise but would only recognise free enterprise if it made a political donation or paid tax. Yet she constantly prattles on and on and on about socialism this and socialists that.

Modesty. Pffft. Humility. Nuh.

Worse than her conspiratorial ramblings, including suggesting that Coronavirus is a Chinese government scheme, is that she offers no insight, no analysis and no added value to a conversation.

A pumpkin on a broom handle would be a more useful commentator.

Sky … please stop booking Bronwyn. Let her go back home to continue singing her chants and about socialism here and there, but self reflection only to do her hair.