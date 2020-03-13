Racism: Trump’s media critics blamed Chinamen for bug

  1. BorisG
    #3354507, posted on March 13, 2020 at 10:29 am

    I think there is a difference between using the reference to a country and place naturally, like in the early days of this crisis, and doing it deliberately.

  2. Baa Humbug
    #3354508, posted on March 13, 2020 at 10:29 am

    This type of hypocrisy has been exposed time and again since the faithful ride down the elevator, but nothing changes.
    The corrupt fake news peddlers just keep chugging on as if nothing happened.

    Even if Trump does nothing else further, just the fact that he forced these arseholes to expose themselves is service enough to the World.

  3. Baa Humbug
    #3354520, posted on March 13, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Like a constipated shitter, you’re really forcing yourself to justify anything anti Trump.
    ALL news outlets called the virus by it’s correct name from the beginning until Chinese officials started complaining through various spokesmen like their foreign minister and ambassador to EU. The UN and WHO fell in line. Then the media stopped calling it by its full and correct name.

    The Spanish Flu is still the Spanish flu after 100 years. German Measels is still the German Measels after all these years. Didn’t you even question in your mind why this Wuhan Virus had such a quick name change?
    Your TDS is showing Boris.

  4. John Brumble
    #3354535, posted on March 13, 2020 at 10:43 am

    It’s one of those irregular verbs, isn’t it BorisG?

    “I use the reference to a country and place naturally, like in the early days of this crisis.”

    “You use a reference to a country and a place out of ignorance and should be arrested, have his thinking checked and be re-educted.”

    “He is a raving racist, supports Trump and should be executed.”

  5. Up The Workers!
    #3354552, posted on March 13, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Our vast Leftard army of parasitic, freeloading Labor/Greenies always seem ready at the drop of a hat to force themselves to jump onto the pointy-end of an A380 and fly at taxpayers’ expense along with 1,000 of their closest Public Serpent friends and support staff, to the latest Apocalyptic Catastropharian global Emergency Disaster opening-of-a-Green-Envelope in the Bahamas, or Monte Carlo or the Costa-del-Crime and quaff bucket-loads of Bollinger, oysters, lobster, Single malt etc. in pursuit of saving “Earth Mother Gaia”.

    Now seems like an excellent opportunity for the Canberra Happy Clapper to round up all the Usual Suspects; fill as many A380’s as necessary with them and their retinues and retainers, and send them all off on a one-way overseas study junket to China, Italy, and everywhere else that Corona virus has appeared, while the rest of us sit happily at home behind strictly-closed borders, and await their findings.

    Hopefully, there won’t be any.

