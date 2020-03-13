Where are the Chinese?

And before you get your knickers in a twist Dr TimSoup, all TAFKAS is asking about is where is the Chinese Government’s economic stimulus.

Despite the nonsense propagated by Kevin Rudd and the ALP, he and Swanny did not save Australia from a recession in 2007-8. It was the Chinese Government that saved Australia through their stimulus which sucked up any and all coal and iron ore that could be sucked out of the ground.

The same stimulus that maintained large numbers of direct and indirect jobs in the mining and associated industries which then flowed through the economy. The same stimulus that kicked the Australian dollar to above parity with USD thus significantly increasing the wealth of Australians.

Kev’n’Swan gave Australia sugar hit consumption followed by a debt hangover. The Chinese Government gave Australia production.

Which brings TAFKAS back to the start. Where is the Chinese Government’s economic stimulus?

He could be wrong, but TAFKAS thinks he read somewhere that China is over the worst of Corona. But the impact on China’s trading partners ain’t so. So while the Chinese workforce may be able to return to work, is there any work for them to return to?

What focuses the mind of Chinese government officials is keeping their people occupied and fed. Idle hands and hungry mouths can lead to civil unrest and toppled governments …. see Arab spring. And actually, the northern hemisphere is heading into spring.

TAFKAS won’t guarantee it, but predicts there might be some sort of globally coordinated government response announced on the weekend. Not sure it will achieve miracles, but still expecting something.

Maybe Kevin Rudd can come out of “retirement” and lecture everyone again.

Addendum ….

TAFKAS just ran his theory past one of his Chinese colleagues who advised, that according to Chinese media, the Chinese government is mulling a $10-15 trillion stimulus. This compares to the roughly $4 trillion stimulus deployed in 2008.

Also, TAFKAS reckons that when the dust settles, as it will at some point, there will be some serious questions raised and discussions had on China’s Belt and Road initiative.