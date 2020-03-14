Coronapapism

YES, Alan Kohler, countries are still sovereign. It isn’t Donald Trump’s responsibility – or American taxpayers’ – to formulate and fund COVID-19 responses for every nation on earth. The revival by Kohler, ‘editor-at-large’ Paul Kelly and The Australian of a kind of caesaropapism centered on the person and policy of the US President is one of the odd polemical novelties to have emerged this week. Australia for one is a very wealthy nation and the only island continent. Few nations in world history have been better constituted to deal with a pandemic. We don’t need the oversight of the White House and nor should the world’s other rich nation states. Kelly has criticised Trump for an “America first” attitude regarding the Wuhan virus – as if the President was an imperial figure with larger, global responsibilities. Given the importance Kelly placed on American “deaths of despair” earlier in the week – including several tens of thousands of suicides and drugs fatalities per year – the current crisis must be seen as modest in comparison or, at the very least, merely one health-care challenge (albeit very serious) amongst many others President Trump inherited and must now manage. He has enough work on his desk to be going on with, in other words. (Work he was hired to do by Americans – not Australians, Norwegians or Latvians). Pleading for US leadership now is redolent of John Curtin’s celebrated but ill-founded “Australia looks to America” speech which Roosevelt said “smacked of panic.”

The old caesaropapism was based on the idea of an imperium that wielded by divine right the power of final say in both secular and religious domains. It is sometimes confused, conceptually, with the claims symbolised by the papal tiara whose three tiers represented jurisdiction as the Vicar of Christ, overlord of earthly kings and ruler of the world. It sounds like a job Donald Trump would love and he has the ego and the gold leaf to pull it off. Pope Paul VI gave up the tiara and the claims in the 1960s, however, and all of the old headpieces are now in museums. The new triple crown sitting atop Trump’s formidable head in the Kohler-Kelly view represents a globalist’s emotions, a Keynesian’s magic and an orator’s healing blarney.

There continues to be a place for transformational American leadership, of course, and plenty is already being provided – with incalculably more to come. Think of the money being spent by the United States as we speak on a vaccination. It would make Scott Morrison’s stimulus package look like an alderman’s pothole bee. If particular health systems in countries like Italy do indeed collapse under the strain, it is possible that outside medical intervention – bringing personnel and supplies – may be necessary. If that happens, America will be at the forefront as usual.

The whadda we want?/leadership-now! school of Trump criticism is, for this reason, off-target and infantile. It is also – preponderantly – fake. What is being willed and H.G. Welled into orthodoxy by Democrats and their media wing – meaning the media – is a virus having the power to do what the Russia Hoax, the Ukraine Hoax and a failed impeachment couldn’t. This is War of the Worlds with the Fighting Machine “slain, after all man’s devices had failed, by the humblest things that God, in his wisdom, has put upon this earth.” Fairfax’s North American correspondent Matthew Knott comes close to predicting an easy Biden victory in the circumstances that he and his colleagues are busily inventing. The corona-challenge is going to be a long haul. The contagion cannot be beaten according to the whims of editorial rooms, stock markets or election campaigns. America will pay more than its fair share and play the most important role in the longer crisis. President Trump will not do anything – and could not do anything – to hold it back. That is all the leadership grown-ups elsewhere in the world deserve and they should be sincerely grateful for it.