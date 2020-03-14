How to deal with the coming downturn in ways that will actually do some good

Here is the latest in idiotic advice on how to deal with the economic consequences of the Corona V: Scott Morrison ‘must ramp up stimulus to $60bn’. I keep thinking that there must eventually be an end to Keynesian stupidity and ignorance but it seems endless.
Here is what is happening. There is a major structural dislocation going on, some of which will be temporary and some of which will be permanent. The problem is NOT A LACK OF DEMAND. If you think it is, you are as economically clueless as it is possible to be. The problem is that some firms and industries are being clobbered by an unanticipated fall off in sales because, for example, if you are in the business of providing ocean cruises, there are going to be a lot fewer sales, and nothing in relation to increased demand will sell you a single additional ticket.
Some people are going to lose their jobs, either temporarily or permanently. There will be enormous uncertainty all across the economy. The only value a government might provide is to assist in the ADJUSTMENT PROCESS. Most assistance must be on THE SUPPLY SIDE, although there might be some value in assisting those who are being displaced from their jobs with a bit of income replacement.
Keynesians are a one-trick pony. The advice might have been useful in the 1930s when not only did unemployment rise to unprecedented levels but at the same time the price level was falling. It wouldn’t have worked then either, since what they did do was cut public spending and balance the budgets everywhere but in the US. And everywhere but in the US there was an almost instantaneous upturn. The Great Depression reached its trough in 1933, and then the General Theory was published in 1936.
If you are an economic advisor and you cannot tell the difference between a structural problem and demand deficiency then you are an incompetent. Please try to address the actual problem, and not some phantom issue that has not only never allowed an economy to emerge from recession but if applied now in these circumstance will only make things worse.
Steve, isn’t this a citcular way of saying there is a lack of demand? More simply demand shock.
This raises the question of which sectors will be the main high demand/bottleneck sectors.
I’m picking skilled tradies will be the benefactors this time around.
I’m not particularly troubled by the exposure of cruise lines to the fall out from Wu-Flu. The industry has profited greatly from the need for superannuates to offload cash so they quality for the pension. Maybe some of these cashed up oldies might now spend their money in Australia and support out industry and regional development.
What would be some of the suggested actions?
What cash?
The whole thing was an illusion.
If you don’t make things you don’t really have an economy. A complete revaluation is now underway.
Australian tourism sector must now respond with packages and gourmet luxury deals that replace the cruise liner experience. There are huge numbers of people that are now cancelling out of the overseas stuff and luxury liner deals. It’s an opportunity that our tourism industry if smart should jump at.
Gut regulation.
Flat, very low taxes.
Move government’s income away from taxes to tariffs.
Lift restrictions on mining and oil exploration and fracking.
Major infrastructure spend on nuclear power.
Kick the renewables frauds out of the country.
Eliminate at least one level of government.
Stop paying for useless university degrees and put the young people back to work.
Build some bloody dams.
The problem with pushing for structural reform as a solution is the establishment likes the current structure very well. Very well indeed.
The Australian tourism industry cannot compete with the overseas industry when it comes to value for money. I went to book a basic cabin for four, that has no power, wood heating, one double bed and bunks, no cooking facilities and is located in the boonies and the cost, off-peak, was $160/night per couple. I decided against that. My wife travels to Bali for three weeks each year and airfares, accommodation (at good villas) and meals cost around $2000 total.
These are very long-term measures and would require opposition support. What actions could be implemented soonest and could be realistically implemented without the opposition opposing?
You’re referring to Treasury, aren’t you?