It’s not all bad news

Posted on 1:40 pm, March 14, 2020 by currencylad

MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL 2020 HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

7 Responses to It’s not all bad news

  1. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3356060, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    That’s not funny!

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3356064, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Hopefully they’ll cancel the Olympics too.

  3. Natural Instinct
    #3356077, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    I wonder if the Royal Easter livestock judging will be done – even if the show is cancelled.

  4. stackja
    #3356080, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Stop the world. We want to get off.

  5. bemused
    #3356091, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Now they’ll have to start working on Trump 2021-2025 jokes.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #3356098, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    This is the moment we take back our country.

    No more stupid meetings that could have been an email.

  7. candy
    #3356099, posted on March 14, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Funnily enough, that festival does not seem a big risk.
    Frequented by young people, the people working there young. Not adverse to wearing masks and getting tested, isolating etc.

    The Olympics on the hand could be devastating.

