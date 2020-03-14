It’s not all bad news

MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL 2020 HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
Liberty Quote
Indeed, it is probably no exaggeration to say that economics developed mainly as the outcome of the investigation and refutation of successive Utopian proposals – if by “Utopian” we mean proposals for the improvement of undesirable effects of the existing system, based upon a complete disregard of those forces which actually enabled it to work.— Friedrich von Hayek
That’s not funny!
Hopefully they’ll cancel the Olympics too.
I wonder if the Royal Easter livestock judging will be done – even if the show is cancelled.
Stop the world. We want to get off.
Now they’ll have to start working on Trump 2021-2025 jokes.
This is the moment we take back our country.
No more stupid meetings that could have been an email.
Funnily enough, that festival does not seem a big risk.
Frequented by young people, the people working there young. Not adverse to wearing masks and getting tested, isolating etc.
The Olympics on the hand could be devastating.