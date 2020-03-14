Open Forum: March 14, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, March 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Open Forum: March 14, 2020

  1. Rossini
    #3355516, posted on March 14, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Great rugby league games played so far for the first round

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #3355521, posted on March 14, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Yikes!!!
    Three of the top five positive movers on the NYSE pre-market are cruise lines.
    Carnival Cruises up yuuugely.
    JC … call your own hotline, NOW!

  8. Knuckle Dragger
    #3355529, posted on March 14, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Denzel making wolf noises in his ride.

    Good times.

  9. Knuckle Dragger
    #3355531, posted on March 14, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Snoop Dogg!

    Pop it like it’s hot!

  10. mh
    #3355533, posted on March 14, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Instagram

    tomhanks
    Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx

    He should have just said Wilson.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.