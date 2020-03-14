What was Kant on about?

Posted on 8:04 am, March 14, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Henry Ergas introduced Emanuel Kant into the conversation yesterday with a provocative piece about the enduring “end of the world is nigh” theme that Frank Kermode  described  in literature through the ages in The Sense of an Ending. 

The global warming apocalypse is probably the first to have support from “science” but that is another story. He referred to the poet Byron in 1816  the “year without a summer” across the Northern Hemisphere due to the dust from volcanic eruptions.  Byron was in Italy  with Percy Shelley, his teenage runaway companion Mary Godwin  and some literary friends. Gathered around the fire one evening,  Lord Byron suggested that everyone should invent tales of the supernatural to pass the time.  Mary’s contribution was Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

Getting back to Kant, there is a brief account of his leading ideas here.

 

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to What was Kant on about?

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3355654, posted on March 14, 2020 at 8:29 am

    He drank therefore he was?

  2. David Brewer
    #3355657, posted on March 14, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Masterful discussion of Kant’s ideas here.

  3. Tel
    #3355667, posted on March 14, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Ohhh so you were allowed to have a fireplace were you?

    LUXURY!!!

  4. Simple Simon
    #3355682, posted on March 14, 2020 at 8:59 am

    The global warming apocalypse is probably the first to have support from “science”

    Nothing as weak as that, Rafe. The global warming apocalypse is not supported by mere ‘science’, it is supported by ‘the science’. The definite article makes whatever is said more sciency and the sayer more authoritative, haven’t you noticed?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.