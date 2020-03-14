What was Kant on about?

Henry Ergas introduced Emanuel Kant into the conversation yesterday with a provocative piece about the enduring “end of the world is nigh” theme that Frank Kermode described in literature through the ages in The Sense of an Ending.

The global warming apocalypse is probably the first to have support from “science” but that is another story. He referred to the poet Byron in 1816 the “year without a summer” across the Northern Hemisphere due to the dust from volcanic eruptions. Byron was in Italy with Percy Shelley, his teenage runaway companion Mary Godwin and some literary friends. Gathered around the fire one evening, Lord Byron suggested that everyone should invent tales of the supernatural to pass the time. Mary’s contribution was Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

Getting back to Kant, there is a brief account of his leading ideas here.