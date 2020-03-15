Albanese addresses nation to remind us he’s still alive

Opposition Leader brings the “But” and customary calls for “More”

THE Sky News panel is right: motherhood statements and petty implied criticisms. We see this during every crisis, regardless of party. The Opposition Leader ceases to exist politically and has to re-insert himself into national discourse. At this point, politicians are erring on the side of extreme caution – for both medical and political reasons. It’s a process of desensitisation where the use of state power for one thing is more zestfully used a day later for another. (Is it in the best interests of calm, community-spirited cooperation for Annastacia Palaszczuk to announce random police checks on stricken self-isolates?). Albanese Tweets tonight: “Labor will approach this in the spirit of bipartisanship. But …” There had to be a but. “More can and should be done – and there’s no room for delays.” It seems so long ago but it was only last year – during the federal election campaign (via Fisk) – that he and his colleagues insisted on a policy that would have Italy-ed Australia:

Hospitals in Australia’s biggest destination for migrants could be swamped as more than 37,000 aged parents arrive from overseas under Bill Shorten’s family visa program, according to NSW Treasury analysis… There is pent-up demand for permanent parent visas, with a backlog of almost 100,000 appli­cations nationwide, mostly from Chinese-Australians, and some with no hope of a visa before 2040-50. Most of these migrant families would be expected to switch to a quick and easy temporary parent visa. NSW Treasury based its estimate of parent arrivals under Labor’s policy on the 100,000 waiting list figure and the fact that the state accounts for 37 per cent of current family visa settlements. The Treasury estimate is conservative because it does not ­reflect much of the potential ­demand among the fast-growing Indian and Middle-Eastern diaspora, where devotion to parents is also part of the culture… On Friday Labor immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann dismissed as “paranoia” any suggestion the new visa was “policy on the run”.



Australia chose … wisely. Another former Labor leader (yes, him again) has thoughts to offer about choice:

Let’s step over the climate rabbit hole and just concentrate on those five words: “You don’t get to choose.” This at a time when doctors in Italy and, truth be told, throughout the world are making heartrending triage choices about which elderly people with COVID-19 should be treated and which must be allowed to die for the sake of maintaining the functionality of hospitals. At a time when governments are having to make budgetary choices to combat a disease that has already killed thousands. At this time, Kevin Rudd – multi-millionaire – scolds the nation about the risk of forgetting ‘climate change’ – whose death toll is zero. We do get to choose, Kevin, and we choose not to give a single one about the climate.

Regarding use of police and the imposition of fines, this from February, 1919. (Via stackja ).