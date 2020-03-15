Cave Won’t

I’VE never been a big fan of the Cave oeuvre but his aggressive rejection of the anti-Israel BDS movement (led in the music world by lunar bore, Roger Waters) and his latest thoughts on woke strictures targeting both new and old art are admirable. He has the reputation for being his own man and it seems he really is.

What songwriter could have predicted thirty years ago that the future would lose its sense of humour, its sense of playfulness, its sense of context, nuance and irony, and fall into the hands of a perpetually pissed off coterie of pearl-clutchers? How were we to know?” – Nick Cave



He has also slammed Antifa, far right thugs and the left’s ongoing assault on free speech – with masterful flair.

