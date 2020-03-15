Death Panels

Posted on 12:57 pm, March 15, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Coronavirus victims in Italy could be left to die if they are aged 80 or more, or in poor health, under draft plans drawn up for the next phase of the crisis.

The victims will be denied access to intensive care should pressure on beds increase, according to a new regional protocol, seen by The Telegraph, London, from the government’s crisis management unit in Turin.

Source.

5 Responses to Death Panels

  1. C.L.
    #3357569, posted on March 15, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    I suppose the question becomes … Will robust and comparatively safe younger folk come forward to attend to them in their makeshift hospices (as in times of old)?

    Is the magnitude of the Italian crisis entirely related to its aged population?

    I’d be really interested to know what the stats are on aged deaths in facilities vs. aged living at home.

  2. bemused
    #3357576, posted on March 15, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    I received a message from a chap in Austria, who lives in a village 20km from Vienna, and they have been ordered into full lockdown until mid-April. No going outside for any reason other than an absolute emergency. Europe is starting to panic and we may not be hearing everything that’s really going on. Apparently Italy had 200 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  3. m0nty
    #3357581, posted on March 15, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Good to see you being a bit more realistic about this, Sinc.

  4. Archivist
    #3357583, posted on March 15, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    This is already happening in Milan, according to reports by medical professionals on twitter.

    Our hospital emergency rooms all have a place they call a “triage” desk. We’re about to rediscover what triage really means.

  5. candy
    #3357588, posted on March 15, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Of all the stories and cases you read about coronavirus this is the saddest.

