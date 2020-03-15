Democrats wanted to flood US with COVID-19

THE policy and politics surrounding coronavirus are mutating quickly, aren’t they? Last week, the Democrats still had a bill in the offing that would have banned President Trump from protecting the American public from a pandemic. A move that will live in infamy, in order to score a political win, until Thursday they were risking the lives of thousands of Americans. They are utter degenerates.
House and Senate Democrats are responding to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States by supporting measures to effectively strip President Trump of his authority to impose travel bans to protect American citizens.
While Trump has implemented travel bans on China and Iran — two of the most coronavirus-affected nations in the world — House Democrats are looking to roll back the president’s authority to enact travel bans from regions of the world.
The “No Ban Act,” introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats, would have prevented Trump from immediately implementing a travel ban on China once the outbreak of the coronavirus spread past its origins of Wuhan.
Instead, the No Ban Act would have allowed travelers from Wuhan to continue to arrive in the U.S. while the president received guidance from Congress…
The legislation states:No funds, resources, or fees made available to the Secretary of Homeland Security, or to any other official of a Federal agency, by any Act of Congress for any fiscal year may be used to implement or enforce Presidential Proclamation 9983 … which restricts the entry into the United States of nationals of certain countries.
The effort to end America’s ability to implement travel bans comes as the number of coronavirus cases hits 1,107 nationwide, including 32 deaths.
Democrats’ fight to keep U.S. borders open to the world during the spread of the coronavirus was echoed by 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) this week when he explicitly said he would not close America’s borders to protect Americans from the coronavirus.
In this country, the ABC has decided that a few days of praise from all quarters for Scott Morrison’s leadership of the corona crisis is more than enough, thank you. This morning a desperate David Speers attempts to make “footy” – specifically, the Prime Minister’s intention to attend a match – the new Hawaii holiday.
Dems don’t care about USA now. Otherwise they would just shut up.
Just as St. Jacinda of Ardern was being hailed as a brave and visionary leader on the news last night for her policy to quarantine everybody entering NZ. (As it happens, she’s right; but imagine if ScoMo had tried this.)
PVO does not have to keep proving that he is a shallow idiot, but unfortunately he kept repeating it on Insiders today.
There must have been a very sobering risk assessmen of the ability of NZ’s hospitals to cope with a hit from covid-19 on a population with a lot of obese and unhealthy people behind that decision.
As I asked in another post where is the line that the Democrats and their supporters wouldn’t cross in order to oust Trump? I doubt that there is one; they would be willing to risk the lives of every American to get rid of Trump and assert their power.
Speers just slots into the ABC nicely, doesn’t he?
Comes across as a self opinionated wanker.
David Speers is a pathetic low-life and jumped all over his two “guests”, not allowing them to finish answering the points made to them. As for “Insiders”, how piss-weak – not one comment/query on the difficulty in acquiring chemicals to continue the COVID tests, or the gross over-reliance of Australia on China for trade, tourists and students. Bouquets for Greg Sheridan’s analysis in the Weekend OZ – should be the platform for discussing how we get out of the mess we have created by over-reliance on China. Was Pauline right after-all? ABC is against the national interest and should be sold-off.
David Speers and his guest today were first class ‘bankers’ last week they were all bushfire experts now they are expert virologists. None of them are of any use what so ever. They have nothing to offer and special insights beyond their own biases and preduices.
The No Ban Act was devised months and months ago to address last year’s bans which were based purely on religious bigotry. The bill has nothing to do with coronavirus. Democrats have no objections to banning travel from countries due to a pandemic.
CL, I would say that you’re better than this, but clearly you are not any more. This is pathetic.
Calm down, Alex Jones.
Wanting to stop the President from implementing ineffective travel bans that will cause far more damage than the disease is not “wanted to flood the US with COVID-19.”
This is more of that mindless, leftist tribalism, that makes your entire opposition to democrats unintentionally hilarious in the first place.
Peter V’landys has called on the Federal Government for assistance, warning that the league’s financial reserves were finite, and that a prolonged period of suspension would hurt the game.
The Federal Government should tell him to f**k off. The “game” can go mix concrete or pick fruit for all I care. Who really gives a s**t about the problems of the NRL.
m0nty
And the Demorats are so politically unaware (or obsessed by Trump) that they only just realised that the Act was politically stupid at the moment?
m0nty, I would never say that you’re better than this, for clearly you are not and never have been. This is pathetic even by your low standards.
RobertS
Peter V’landys has called on the Federal Government for assistance, warning that the league’s financial reserves were finite, and that a prolonged period of suspension would hurt the game.
Hurt the game? The league is in financial trouble in large part because of stupid PC decisions that it has been taking for several years!
Try the Queenslsnd and NSW state governments Peter, they are pretty stupid.
Iampeter, not sure you should keep using the Alex Jones card.
Just to be clear, the Democrats’ relief bill to help out coronavirus victims passed with bipartisan support in the House, but for some reason Mitch McConnell is delaying a vote in the Senate until at least Monday evening US time.
Joe Biden, leader of the Democrat Party, opposed a China travel ban – calling it “hysteria and xenophobia.”
As for the bill being a pre-existing thing, Monty is correct. I have re-written the paragraph accordingly. The Democrats resisted pulling their insane No Ban bill until the absolute eleventh hour. It had been subjected to criticism for months precisely because of these dangers but they didn’t care.