Irresponsible scare mongering

The Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton in the Sunday Herald Suntoday urged shoppers to have a “two-week supply of food and a 60-day supply of prescription medication”.

I just had someone on Facebook telling me that if I didn’t stay home for the next 60 days I would be responsible for the deaths of 20,000 people.

Panic is going to impose greater costs on Australia and the world generally than is the virus. There is a huge difference between taking sensible precautions and widespread panic.