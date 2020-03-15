Irresponsible scare mongering

The Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton in the Sunday Herald Suntoday urged shoppers to have a “two-week supply of food and a 60-day supply of prescription medication”.
I just had someone on Facebook telling me that if I didn’t stay home for the next 60 days I would be responsible for the deaths of 20,000 people.
Panic is going to impose greater costs on Australia and the world generally than is the virus. There is a huge difference between taking sensible precautions and widespread panic.
Agreed. You can see the supermarket shelves are getting emptied by the minute (which is only going to impact the poorest). Further you can feel the anxiety in the air.
I just had someone on Facebook telling me that if I didn’t stay home for the next 60 days I would be responsible for the deaths of 20,000 people.
Meh….. the way the government looks at it, 99% are likely to be pensioners and it could return the budget to surplus.
Everyone is at the supermarket.
I went for a loaf of bread.
Only bresds left were weird stuff like gluten free and baguettes.
I bought the baguette.
The media in this country have been stoking panic from the start.
The trick – the same old trick – is to swamp-report, say, a T-P rush or some full-on shopping frenzy somewhere and then splatter it all over the papers and TV screens. They cover themselves by saying they’re only reporting what’s happening but the truth is they’re causing what’s happening over time.
With all of the new police measures being announced by the hour, I wonder what journalists would hink of a corona-censor to control what they can report?
Hey, why not? Freedom of association and assembly are already out the window.
So the morons all leap into the shopping frenzy thinking they’re protected from infection by…dunno.
With their little children.
They aren’t taking it seriously. They are excited by the novelty, soon to wear off.