Rudd idea could have taken out the world’s G20 leaders

Posted on 9:56 am, March 15, 2020 by currencylad

Two weeks ago, Kevin Rudd scolded Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not organising a huge corona-summit:


 
Yesterday he scolded Prime Minister Morrison for not withdrawing himself and his cabinet from the world:


 
To the relief of everyone – especially his friends – Mr Rudd has announced he is now in self-imposed isolation.

This entry was posted in Politics and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Rudd idea could have taken out the world’s G20 leaders

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3357285, posted on March 15, 2020 at 9:58 am

    “Self imposed isolation?” Can he make it permanent?

  2. jupes
    #3357290, posted on March 15, 2020 at 10:03 am

    To the relief of everyone – especially his friends – Mr Rudd has announced he is now in self-imposed isolation.

    Mr Rudd has friends?

  3. bemused
    #3357297, posted on March 15, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Why is it that the worst of our ex-PMs can’t keep their gobs shut and simply go away? I guess that really doesn’t need an answer, as that’s why they were the worst PMs in the first place.

  4. Iampeter
    #3357300, posted on March 15, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Or it may have helped.
    If the world leaders all got infected, then recovered by developing the antibodies a healthy body develops to fight a new influenza strain, then maybe the whole world can see this is not the crisis it’s being made out to be.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.