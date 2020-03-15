Rudd idea could have taken out the world’s G20 leaders

Two weeks ago, Kevin Rudd scolded Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not organising a huge corona-summit:
Yesterday he scolded Prime Minister Morrison for not withdrawing himself and his cabinet from the world:
To the relief of everyone – especially his friends – Mr Rudd has announced he is now in self-imposed isolation.
“Self imposed isolation?” Can he make it permanent?
Mr Rudd has friends?
Why is it that the worst of our ex-PMs can’t keep their gobs shut and simply go away? I guess that really doesn’t need an answer, as that’s why they were the worst PMs in the first place.
Or it may have helped.
If the world leaders all got infected, then recovered by developing the antibodies a healthy body develops to fight a new influenza strain, then maybe the whole world can see this is not the crisis it’s being made out to be.