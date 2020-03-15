Self-assessment guide to coronavirus

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services have put out self-assessment guide for Covid-19 risk.

In other news – the Australian government have announced an escalation in lock-down measures:

A 14-day self-quarantine period for all international arrivals

A ban on all cruise ships from foreign ports

Aggressive social distancing measures, including banning all non-essential static gatherings of more than 500 people and “no more handshakes”.