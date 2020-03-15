Self-assessment guide to coronavirus

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services have put out self-assessment guide for Covid-19 risk.
In other news – the Australian government have announced an escalation in lock-down measures:
- A 14-day self-quarantine period for all international arrivals
- A ban on all cruise ships from foreign ports
- Aggressive social distancing measures, including banning all non-essential static gatherings of more than 500 people and “no more handshakes”.
I know of a university that was expecting over a 1000 arrivals from 3rd countries. Wonder if this will apply to them?
shoul’ve said this weekend…
From midnight tonight.
Never self assessed as having pneumonia (although I have had it) – at best I have self assessed as having breathing and respiratory difficulties.
Clearly I should expect to die at home, unlike the Healthcare Workers.
How are they going to police it? Why is midnight the cutoff? Those that arrived on Saturday could be just as contagious as the ones that arrive on Monday.
Don’t know.
Don’t know.
No – only catch the virus on weekdays – the weekend is exempt.
Is this motivated by a desire to control testing cost? By the absence of testing equipment? By fear of creating infectious clusters from points of collection? It all seems quite conservative … in a way that leaves asymptomatic infectious individuals roaming the community.
Why is midnight the cutoff?
It’s the witching hour. Very long history, but sets the narrative.
The Guardian
There’s nothing in the Australian Constitution about any emergency powers, nor is the Commonwealth in any way responsible for internal matters such as who meets in groups for whatever reason.
The states can declare emergency powers, but the PM cannot.
The Commonwealth are responsible for national borders, and screening foreigners coming and going. That’s their job, better focus on that rather than going out to tell someone else how to do their job.
Of course, the words in the Constitution have never slowed them down by much, and I guess the more important question is how we go about maintaining separation of powers in this country.
As someone mentioned on the open thread, how does that work with air crew?
That horse bolted a long time ago.
Ironically I was going to talk about that in Perth over the weekend, but the conference can’t cancelled.
If you want a crystal clear example of how useless these Vic Health authorities are, consider that the person laying in hospital with pneumonia might be wondering about the importance of self assessment. “Uhhh hey guys, I was just reading this government website and I thought maybe isolation might be a good idea, seeing as how I’m in hospital with pneumonia, what do you think?”
Now the last question, “experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms” … hmmm, let me think … I sneezed twice today and wiped my nose with a hanky. I also cleared my throat at least once. Is that what you were looking for? Not quite pneumonia though. How outlandish to put a “self assessment” question about being in hospital with pneumonia, right next to a question about having any symptoms at all, even minor stuff. This only reinforces my understanding that the people (or committee) writing this stuff have absolutely no common sense.