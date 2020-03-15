The choke point for wind demonstrated in South Australia

Incoming correspondence advises that the choke point was well understood long ago, as it should have been, and it was described in published material that never penetrated far enough into the heads of the politicians and planners who set in motion the slow motion train-smash that we are in.

Of course the wind has some good days like yesterday when the wind was strong all night. The chart below shows the energy production for the whole of SE Australia with SA alone (the bottom line). The chart for the % of installed capacity (not displayed here) indicated that the windmills in SA were running at a the remarkable rate of 60% solid for several hours while the whole system was running between 40 and 50%. The wind became very gusty in the late morning and then settled down at a high level for the rest of the day. SA was exporting around 500MW most of the day.

The story was very different on Wednesday when the wind almost died in SA in the afternoon..

Those figures come from the Aneroid site created by Andrew Miskelly based on AEMO data to provide a supplementary data set to the one provided on the AEMO site with the Dispatch Summary and the Fuel Mix.

The fuel mix lags by a day for some strange reason and if you look now just after lunch on Sunday you will see it stops at 4 am yesterday. The situation is strange at present, (1.30 Sydney) QLD has a negative price, the other states apart from Tasmania are zero and Tasmania has a price while it imports power!

The Fuel Mix is a tab on the Dispatch summary page and it is the display with the slider and separate state displays so it is a lot of fun to play on. You can see below that NSW did not have a lot of wind over the last few days especially on Thursday evening at the evening peak when black coal provided almost 90% of the demand compared with 3% from the wind. SA at a glance looks good but there were two serious choke points on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the peak of demand in the day and just after sundown. The choke point was especially thin on Thursday after a period of very low wind leading up to the peak of demand. Gas was providing about 95% of the local supply and coal power would have been coming from over the border. Remember it is the choke points that kill the system, never mind about the rest of the time. And forget about batteries and pumped hydro!